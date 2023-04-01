Wales forward Christ Tshiunza ready for 'surreal' World Cup debut against Portugal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Wales forward Christ Tshiunza ready for 'surreal' World Cup debut against Portugal
Wales forward Christ Tshiunza ready for 'surreal' World Cup debut against Portugal
Christ Tshiunza during a warm-up for Wales against England in the Six Nations
Christ Tshiunza during a warm-up for Wales against England in the Six Nations
Reuters
Wales' Christ Tshiunza (21) only started playing rugby seriously at school six years ago and his family still have no clue about the game but he will make his World Cup debut when he turns out at lock against Portugal at the Stade de Nice on Saturday.

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tshiunza moved to Wales in 2010. He will partner Exeter Chiefs teammate Dafydd Jenkins in the second row as coach Warren Gatland’s side seek back-to-back victories in Pool C.

Tshiunza and Jenkins (20) are two of the young guns in the squad and represent the best of Wales' emerging talent, though the former is viewed by Gatland as a future loose-forward.

"It is still a bit weird," Tshiunza told reporters on Thursday. "We are roommates as well, and sometimes we just lay on the bed and look over at each other and say, ‘What are we doing here? What have we done to deserve this?

"It is very surreal, considering in 2010 I didn’t even know what rugby was, but after this tournament we will look back and be glad we did it together."

Tshiunza enjoys great family support in DR Congo when he plays for Wales, even if the game is foreign to many of them.

"They haven’t got a clue!" he says. "Even my family that come to the games now, they haven’t got a clue. They are like, ‘where’s Christ, where’s Christ? Oh, good job, you did something well today’.

"They don’t know the rules, but I am glad they can come and support."

Tshiunza made his international debut in 2021 but was a promising athlete at school and admits the training he did then has prepared him for his rugby career and should be a lesson to others.

"At the time when you are younger you don't realise how little things shape you as a player later on. Stuff like high jumps - I didn't know that was going to help me with my lineout because I wasn’t playing rugby properly at the time," he said.

"It is what I say to boys my age that haven’t really kicked on. Everything they are doing now and everything they did a few years ago is going to help them down the line, they just don’t know it yet."

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupTshiunza ChristWalesPortugalJenkins Dafydd
Related Articles
Gareth Anscombe starts in much-changed Wales side to play against Portugal
Updated
Wales's victory over Fiji raises hopes of emulating 2019 run
Biggar and Williams withdrawn from Wales team to play South Africa
Show more
Rugby Union
Tonga name four ex-All Blacks for World Cup Pool B opener against top-ranked Ireland
Samoa name former Australia star Leali'ifano to start against Chile
Scoring record in sight for Sexton as Ireland captain picked to face Tonga
Moment of solidarity before France-Uruguay game for Morocco and Libya disaster victims
Springboks hope versatility can be World Cup tonic in tough times as injuries pile up
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx ruled out of World Cup with injury
Updated
Key South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx under injury cloud, endangering title hopes
Most Read
Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England
Derby Week: Beckham, Zlatan, Hollywood, and titles. That, and much more, is El Trafico
Man Utd announce new shirt sponsor to replace TeamViewer logo
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings