Ireland winger Keith Earls ends professional career

Ireland winger Keith Earls
Ireland winger Keith Earls
Reuters
Ireland winger Keith Earls (36) is retiring from rugby with immediate effect, the Munster player said on Tuesday after the national team's quarter-final exit at the World Cup.

"I have always tried to be a good friend and team mate and give all of myself to the jersey," Earls said in a statement released by Irish Rugby (IRFU).

"While retirement is never an easy decision, now is the right time and I feel incredibly fortunate to go out on my own terms representing Ireland on the highest stage."

Earls started his professional career with Munster in 2006 and made his Ireland debut in 2008, winning a total of 101 caps, scoring 36 tries.

He started all of Ireland’s matches during the 2018 Grand Slam-winning campaign and took part this year in his fourth World Cup.

With Munster, Earls won the European Cup in 2008.

Rugby UnionWorld CupEarls KeithMunsterIreland
Rugby Union
Belgium seek to beef up midfield with uncapped Royal Antwerp's Mandela Keita

