Italian trio Padovani, Marin and Lucchesi ruled out of Rugby World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Italian trio Padovani, Marin and Lucchesi ruled out of Rugby World Cup
Italian trio Padovani, Marin and Lucchesi ruled out of Rugby World Cup
Padovani is set to miss the World Cup
Padovani is set to miss the World Cup
Reuters
Fullback Edoardo Padovani (30) is among three Italian players who have been ruled out of this year's Rugby World Cup, coach Kieran Crowley said on Thursday.

Flyhalf Leonardo Marin (21) and hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi (22) will also miss out after doctors said they would not be ready in time but key player Ange Capuozzo is expected to recover for the tournament, which starts in France on September 8th.

Dazzling fullback Capuozzo (24), who suffered a shoulder injury in April, misses out on Saturday’s warm-up test against Scotland at Murrayfield and will not be considered for the international against Ireland in Dublin next week.

But he should be ready for our warm-up game against Romania,” said Crowley.

Italy take on the Romanians on August 19th in their penultimate warm-up before the World Cup.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupPadovani EdoardoLucchesi GianmarcoMarin LeonardoItaly
Related Articles
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton handed three-match suspension, cleared for World Cup
Kieran Crowley to leave Italy head coaching role after upcoming rugby World Cup
Japan captain Michael Leitch gets three-match ban but clear for World Cup
Show more
Rugby Union
Pani and Page-Relo to make test debuts for experimental Italy side against Scotland
All Blacks opt for stability as Wallabies roll dice for crunch clash
South Africa braced for Argentina forward battle in Rugby Championship
Rory Darge named skipper as Scotland pick two new caps for match with Italy
Springboks ring the changes as Marx starts against Argentina
Namibia appoint Matt Proudfoot to coaching staff ahead of World Cup
Video replay and foul play review to feature in Summer Nations Series
Recovering Australia duo unlikely to hit top form until Rugby World Cup, says Jones
Springbok prop Nche to be out for another month putting World Cup place in doubt
Former London Irish boss Kiss appointed Reds coach through to 2026, replacing Thorn
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Hilal closing in on Verratti, PSG and United battling for Hojlund
Comeback queens Nigeria stun wasteful Australia to put one foot in the second round
United States and the Netherlands face off in a repeat of the 2019 final
PSG's Kylian Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Saudi suitors Al-Hilal over big-money move

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |