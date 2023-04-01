Italy throw All Blacks memories into the fire to heal for France

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Italy throw All Blacks memories into the fire to heal for France
Italy throw All Blacks memories into the fire to heal for France
New Zealand's right wing Will Jordan (R) dives and scores a try as he is tackled by Italy's scrum-half Stephen Varney
New Zealand's right wing Will Jordan (R) dives and scores a try as he is tackled by Italy's scrum-half Stephen Varney
AFP
Italy have healed their shattered confidence after last week's capitulation against New Zealand by throwing their unhappy memories "into the fire" ahead of their must-win Rugby World Cup clash with France, scrum half Stephen Varney (22) said on Wednesday.

Head coach Kieran Crowley (62) has made five changes to the team that was trounced 96-17 in Lyon last week.

It was the Azzurri's second largest defeat to the All Blacks and their heaviest loss in the Six Nations era.

Some bruised egos needed to be healed before Friday's crunch clash against the hosts, in which victory for the Azzurri would see them qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

"We've been quite devastated by our performance," Varney told reporters.

"Going into the week, Kieran brought us in and we needed to get our confidence back.

"We did this thing where we chucked our thoughts into the fire to try to forget about it and take our learnings into this week and I think we've done that well."

At the start of the week, the entire 33-man squad along with staff were given the opportunity to unburden themselves.

"Basically we just wrote our thoughts on a piece of paper and just chucked it into a fire," said Varney.

"I think it's a good way of forgetting about it and moving on because I don't think that performance defined us as a team."

It was a crucial part of the recovery process.

"It was important as a team to mourn the All Blacks match and now we're ready to show how good we can be," said lock Federico Ruzza (29).

'X-factor Ange'

Crowley restored Tommaso Allan (30) to fly half and reverted to two midfield playmakers in his team announced on Wednesday.

Paolo Garbisi (23) switches back to inside centre having started in the number 10 jersey during last week's humiliation.

"We decided for this particular game we want the two playmakers at 10 and 12," said Crowley.

Ange Capuozzo (24) takes over at full back with Pierre Bruno (27) coming into the side on the right wing as veteran centre Luca Morisi (32) drops to the bench in the only personnel change in the backline.

"Ange is an X-factor player. France have a long kicking game so we'll have some opportunities to build some attack from back there," added the coach.

Crowley has picked en entirely new front row with New Zealand-born Hame Faiva (29) given the bod at hooker in place of the injured Giacomo Nicotera (27).

Pietro Ceccarelli (31) comes in at tighthead with Marco Riccioni (25) dropping to the bench.

Versatile prop Simone Ferrari (29) is prefered at loose head to Danilo Fischetti (25) as one of four changes in the pack.

Niccolo Cannone (25) replaces the injured Dino Lamb (25) in the second row.

For Italy to make history they will need to beat France for the first time since 2013.

The Azzurri have managed to beat Les Bleus only three times in 47 meetings.

Mentions
Rugby UnionItalyFranceWorld Cup
Related Articles
Lucu in for recovering Dupont as France gear up for 'knockout' clash against Italy
Updated
Italy all-change for final Pool game with France as Faiva and Ceccarelli make first starts
France fly-half Matthieu Jalibert warns teammates not to take Italy lightly
Show more
Rugby Union
Confident Uruguay give All Blacks pause for thought ahead of Lyon clash
Peter O'Mahony ready to mark a century of caps for Ireland rugby team
'Foolish' for England to think of World Cup quarters before Samoa clash
Attack coach Catt says Scotland no pushovers for Ireland despite winning run
Internal standards enough motivation for All Blacks, says head coach Foster
Sam Cane returns as captain as New Zealand rest big guns for Uruguay clash
France captain Dupont meeting training goals, to see surgeon on Monday
Most Read
Zaha scores on his return to England as Galatasaray stun 10-man Manchester United
Sinner powers past Alcaraz to book Beijing final with Medvedev, Sabalenka & Swiatek win
Real Madrid face tough game against one of Italy's best in Napoli, says Ancelotti
Nobody wants to face Newcastle, says PSG manager Luis Enrique ahead of clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings