Rugby World Cup 2023 key dates and fixtures

Rugby World Cup 2023 key dates and fixtures
People walk past officially-licensed 2023 Rugby World Cup merchandise shop in central Paris
The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France is underway. Here is a breakdown of all the key dates (all times CET).

September 8th, Friday

France v New Zealand - 21:15

September 9th, Saturday

Italy v Namibia - 13:00

Ireland v Romania - 15:30

Australia v Georgia - 18:00

England v Argentina - 21:00

September 10th, Sunday

Japan v Chile - 13:00

South Africa v Scotland - 17:45

Wales v Fiji - 21:00

September 14th, Thursday

France v Uruguay - 21:00

September 15th, Friday

New Zealand v Namibia - 21:00

September 16th, Saturday

Samoa v Chile - 15:00

Wales v Portugal - 17:45

Ireland v Tonga - 21:00

September 17th, Sunday

South Africa v Romania - 15:00

Australia v Fiji - 17:45

England v Japan - 21:00

September 20th, Wednesday

Italy v Uruguay - 17:45

September 21st, Thursday

France v Namibia - 21:00

September 22nd, Friday

Argentina v Samoa - 17:45

September 23rd, Saturday

Georgia v Portugal - 14:00

England v Chile - 17:45

South Africa v Ireland - 21:00

September 24th, Sunday

Scotland v Tonga - 17:45

Wales v Australia - 21:00

September 27th, Wednesday

Uruguay v Namibia - 17:45

September 28th, Thursday

Japan v Samoa - 21:00

September 29th, Friday

New Zealand v Italy - 21:00

September 30th, Saturday

Argentina v Chile - 15:00

Fiji v Georgia - 17:45

Scotland v Romania - 21:00

October 1st, Sunday

Australia v Portugal - 17:45

South Africa v Tonga - 21:00

October 5th, Thursday

New Zealand v Uruguay - 21:00

October 6th, Friday

France v Italy - 21:00

October 7th, Saturday

Wales v Georgia - 15:00

England v Samoa - 17:45

Ireland v Scotland - 21:00

October 8th, Sunday

Japan v Argentina - 13:00

Tonga v Romania - 17:45

Fiji v Portugal - 21:00

October 14th, Saturday

Wales v Argentina - 17:00

Ireland v New Zealand - 21:00

October 15th, Sunday

England v Fiji - 17:00

France vs South Africa - 21:00

October 20th, Friday

SEMI-FINAL 1 - 21:00

October 21st, Saturday

SEMI-FINAL 2 - 21:00

October 27th, Friday

BRONZE FINAL - 21:00

October 28th, Saturday

FINAL - 21:00

