Rugby World Cup team of the tournament: Departing icons and legends in the making

After one of the greatest Rugby World Cups ever, here is Flashscore's team of the tournament for 2023.

Loosehead prop: Steven Kitshoff

South Africa's scrum is always one of the most effective, and Kitshoff has done some damage in this area, particularly against Uini Atonio of France in the quarter-finals. A sure bet in this experienced team.

Hooker: Julian Montoya

The Argentina captain gave his all to drive his team forward, and it worked. His leadership was incredible and he played a big part in his team's qualification for the semi-finals. In the great tradition of Ledesma and Creevy.

Tighthead prop: Tyrel Lomax

Not the best-known of the All Blacks, but a very efficient scrummager. He also showed a lot of activity in the tackling department for a prop, and he was also very evident in the Kiwis' running game. Solid.

Second row: Eben Etzebeth

31 years old and still not tired. Etzebeth was essential in holding together the South African scrum, he was key in the quarter-finals with the decisive try. An outstanding fighter and talented player for over ten years now.

Second row: Maro Itoje

Perhaps the best in the world in the combat phases, such is Itoje's incredible activity. He had a monstrous game for England in the semi-finals, tackling everything that moved and putting his head where others wouldn't put their toes. A top player.

The line-out is Itoje's kingdom AFP

Blindside flanker: Charles Ollivon

The only Frenchman in this XV but a legitimate one because of his presence. Ollivon was always impressive with the ball but also often present in support and never forgot to do his bit in defence. A leader by example in a team struck by disillusionment towards the end.

Openside flanker: Sam Cane

There are leaders by example, and then there are captains. Cane is both. A player of duty and a tireless tackler, he has never failed to take his Blacks in his wake, even if his final leaves a huge sense of crushing unfinished business.

Number eight: Ardie Savea

The best player of the World Cup? Quite possibly. Savea was incredible every time he stepped on the pitch. He possesses a fabulous ability to play after contact (8 offloads) and an unrivalled reach. A player who truly strikes fear in opponents.

Scrum-half: Aaron Smith

This was Smith's last World Cup and it was a high-quality one. An unrivalled passer, he never failed to inject dynamism into the Blacks' game by providing great variety, without forgetting to play his role as leader.

A happy ending for Aaron Smith? Reuters

Fly-half: Handre Pollard

We saw the Boks with Pollard, and the Boks without. The difference was obvious to everyone in the semi-final. His kicking is a real strength and he manages the tempo of the game perfectly. Reassuring and decisive.

Left wing: Cheslin Kolbe

Four years after one fabulous competition, here Kolbe was again reaching the very highest levels. Impactful under the high ball, creative with the ball in hand and incisive with his kicking, he has all the attributes of a modern winger.

Inside centre: Damian de Allende

A power that is hard to match, as Jonathan Danty experienced firsthand. The immovable force in South Africa's back line, De Allende constantly drove his team forward. A heavyweight.

Outside centre: Bundee Aki

The only Irishman in the starting XV, which is logical given his impact. Aki was cut-throat in defence and impactful going forward. He couldn't do it alone, unfortunately for his team.

A bitter World Cup for Bundee Aki. AFP

Right wing: Will Jordan

Who is the best finisher in the world? Without a doubt the one who averages more than one try per game for his country. Jordan scored eight tries in this World Cup and in some style. Set to become a legend.

Full-back: Beauden Barrett

Rare consistency at this level. Whether at fly-half or full-back, always the same quality in attack and with the boot. Not to mention his decisive performances, particularly in the final. A stalwart who deserves his status.

Substitutes: Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille, Tadhg Furlong, Sam Whitelock, Duane Vermeulen, Frank Lomani, Jonathan Sexton, Freddie Steward.