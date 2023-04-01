Wallabies coach Jones blames himself for injuries to key forwards Skelton and Tupou

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Wallabies coach Jones blames himself for injuries to key forwards Skelton and Tupou
Wallabies coach Jones blames himself for injuries to key forwards Skelton and Tupou
Jones after the Wallabies' match with Portugal
Jones after the Wallabies' match with Portugal
Reuters
Australia coach Eddie Jones said he blamed himself for injuries to captain Will Skelton (31) and prop Taniela Tupou (27) in training in the run-up to the World Cup pool match against Fiji in mid-September.

Skelton, who suffered a calf strain, and Tupou, who was ruled out with a hamstring problem, were key to Jones's plan of combining forward power with backline flair in Australia's key Pool C matches against Fiji and Wales, both of which were lost.

"The biggest loss we had in this tournament was losing Taniela and Will in one session and I blame myself for that," Jones told reporters at the team camp outside Saint Etienne on Friday.

"Just didn't get it right, the session. You never know with injuries, you never really know. But could we have done that a little bit differently? I keep thinking about that.

"To minimise the risk of damage, there's just an order of training and the way you train. I hold my hands up."

Skelton intervened at this point to disagree with his coach.

"You can look at anything, if I had a half an hour more sleep, if I had drunk a litre more water. I think for those things, I'm in control," he said.

"Things happen and that's rugby, injuries happen during the week and in games. I (might) have got injured on the weekend against Fiji. It's unfortunate and I guess we've got to move on."

NO EXCUSES

Jones said he was not trying to make excuses for Australia's poor showing at the tournament and said a better team would have been able to win without Skelton and Tupou.

"We've got to be good enough to cope with it," he said.

"They're the challenges of being a good team, the world's best teams get on with it. And we're not quite there yet. And that's the challenge. The challenge was to fill that gap to be able to cope with those situations."

The Wallabies have remained in France despite having completed their pool matches as a win for Portugal over Fiji on Sunday without the Pacific islanders earning a bonus point would send Australia into the quarter-finals.

Jones reiterated that he took full responsibility for the disappointing campaign and said he would honour his contract until the end of 2027 if Rugby Australia did not sack him in the wake of a post-tournament review.

"This team is going to be a good team," he said. "We need one or two quality players to add to it. We're not the finished product yet..."

Skelton and Tupou, he added, would be fit to play if Australia did squeak through to the knockout stages.

The team announced earlier in the week that fly-half Carter Gordon and lock Nick Frost had been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament by injury.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupTupou TanielaSkelton WilliamJones EddieAustralia
Related Articles
Captain Will Skelton backs Eddie Jones as Wallabies fall to new rankings low
Australia get 'perfect' dress rehearsal against France ahead of World Cup
Gamble on youthful Wallabies for World Cup a risk worth taking, says Eddie Jones
Show more
Rugby Union
Carreras back at fly-half for Argentina's Pool D decider, Japan make one change
Updated
Winger James Lowe dismisses Ireland complacency ahead of Scotland match
Smitten Springbok Lukhanyo Am rekindles his lost love at the World Cup
Wales have put last year's shock loss to Georgia behind them
New Zealand waiting on Tyrel Lomax as quarter-final 'monster game' looms
Editors’ Picks: India begin home World Cup campaign before big Premier League showdown
It's been amazing, says Uruguay captain after big New Zealand loss and World Cup exit
Rampant New Zealand score 11 tries to to ease past Uruguay into World Cup last eight
Updated
England fly halves Ford and Farrell find unorthodox combination natural ahead of Samoa tie
Most Read
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Editors’ Picks: India begin home World Cup campaign before big Premier League showdown
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Klopp makes Liverpool Thiago demand and Tite to Al Hilal?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings