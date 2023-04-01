Wallabies full-back Jorgensen ruled out of World Cup with calf injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Wallabies full-back Jorgensen ruled out of World Cup with calf injury
Wallabies full-back Jorgensen ruled out of World Cup with calf injury
Jorgensen is heading home
Jorgensen is heading home
Profimedia
Uncapped Australian teenager Max Jorgensen (19) has been ruled out of the World Cup after fracturing a bone in his lower leg in training on Wednesday, the team said.

The luckless full-back had worked his way back from an anterior cruciate ligament strain to make the squad but will leave France without having played a single minute at the tournament.

"Firstly we're all feeling for Max. He's a good young man who has a massive future ahead of him in the gold jersey," coach Eddie Jones said in a media statement.

"(He) was training exceptionally well to put his hand up for selection. We wish him a speedy and successful recovery and look forward to seeing him out on the field as soon as possible."

The team said an injury replacement would be announced "in due course".

Less than a year out of school, Jorgensen made a spectacular start to his Super Rugby career for the New South Wales Waratahs before he twisted his knee in May.

The new injury is unlikely to have changed Jones's plans for Sunday's must-win Pool C clash against Wales in Lyon.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupJorgensen MaxAustralia
Related Articles
Teen Jorgensen in line for Wallabies World Cup debut
Wallabies welcome back McDermott and Fa'amausili for crunch Wales match
Fijian rugby gets its golden moment as Wallabies outfought and outclassed
Show more
Rugby Union
Italy surge back to beat Uruguay 38-17 and avoid Rugby World Cup upset
OPINION: With an Olympic place secured, is sevens the true future of rugby?
France looking to step things up against Namibia in raucous Marseille
Rugby World Cup organisers hail 'spectacular' television numbers as tournament takes off
Springboks happy to take calculated risk with 7-1 bench split against Ireland
Wales look to take their chances against wounded Wallabies
Springboks opt for seven forwards on the bench against Ireland, Etzebeth passed fit
Most Read
Goalkeeper Provedal strikes late stunner to earn point for Lazio against Atletico
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Galatasaray fans try to disturb Copenhagen players but visit wrong hotel
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings