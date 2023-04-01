World Cup hosts France name final 33-man squad as Jaminet and Bielle-Biarrey feature

Melvyn Jaminet in action with France
Reuters
Melvyn Jaminet’s (24) 19-point haul for France at the weekend helped the injury-plagued fullback to secure a berth in the host nation’s 33-man squad for next month’s World Cup.

Coach Fabien Galthie also included exciting wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey and newly capped loose forward Paul Boudehent when he revealed the squad on French television’s lunchtime news on Monday.

He is also gambling on the fitness of prop Cyril Baille, who suffered calf injury a fortnight ago in the warm-up test win over Scotland at St Etienne, and Anthony Jelonch, who has been working his way back to fitness.

Baille was originally ruled out for between four to six weeks but has remained with the French squad as the medical staff seek to hasten his recovery.

Flanker Jelonch has not played since rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament during the Six Nations showdown against Scotland in February but has been deemed fit enough to play at the World Cup.

Notable omissions from the squad are Brice Dulin, who captained the team against Scotland in their first warm-up test at Murrayfield earlier this month, and scrumhalf Baptiste Serin.

Playing his first test for more than a year, Jaminet’s accurate kicking saw him propel France to a 34-17 win over Fiji on Saturday and work his way into the squad.

Bielle-Biarrey has had a rapid rise and won three caps in successive weeks in the warm-up internationals while Boudehent comes into the squad after impressive performances with European champions La Rochelle.

Antoine Hastoy and Matthieu Jalibert are the two flyhalfs who will jostle for the starting berth in the opening game against New Zealand at the Stade de France on September 8 after Romain Ntamack was ruled out by injury last week.

Thomas Ramos, expected to start at fullback, could also fill that role if needed.

Paul Willemse, who missed out on the last World Cup in Japan four years ago because of injury, was selected this time, having return successfully from injury in the test against Fiji.

Squad

Backs: Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Begles), Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon), Jonathan Danty (La Rochelle), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse, capt.), Gael Fickou (Racing 92), Antoine Hastoy (La Rochelle), Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Melvyn Jaminet (Toulouse), Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Damian Penaud (all Bordeaux-Begles), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse), Gabin Villiere (Toulon), Arthur Vincent (Montpellier)

Forwards: Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse), Gregory Alldritt, Uini Atonio (both La Rochelle), Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Paul Boudehent, Pierre Bourgarit (both La Rochelle), Francois Cros (Toulouse), Sipili Falatea (Bordeaux-Begles), Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse), Sekou Macalou (Stade Francais), Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka (both Toulouse), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Romain Taofifenua (Lyon), Reda Wardi (La Rochelle), Paul Willemse (Montpellier), Cameron Woki (Racing 92).

