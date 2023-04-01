Slalom World Cup champion Braathen retires at 23 on eve of ski season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Alpine skiing
  3. Slalom World Cup champion Braathen retires at 23 on eve of ski season
Slalom World Cup champion Braathen retires at 23 on eve of ski season
Braathen celebrates Slalom World Cup
Braathen celebrates Slalom World Cup
Reuters
Norway's reigning World Cup slalom champion Lucas Braathen announced his surprise retirement at the age of 23 on Friday, the eve of the new Alpine ski season, and said he felt free for the first time in years.

"I retire. I told my team mates yesterday," the winner of five World Cup races told reporters in the Austrian resort of Soelden where he took the first win of his career in a giant slalom in 2020.

"I'm done. I am a person that has always followed my own dreams and what makes me the happiest...for the first time in at least half a year, I'm happy after making this decision. For the first time in years, I feel free.

"I'm going to go on my little journey on my own now to try to find out what my next journey is, and I'm so excited for that," added the skier, who has a Brazilian mother and attracted attention with his painted nails and colourful clothing.

The news, which followed reported disputes between the skier and the Norwegian federation over image rights, stunned his compatriots.

"I received word of Lucas's decision just before the press conference began, and this came as a complete surprise to both me and the rest of the support team," Eurosport quoted the Norwegian Alpine sports director Claus Johan Ryste as saying.

The season starts in Soelden on Saturday with a women's giant slalom, followed by the men on Sunday.

Mentions
Alpine skiingBraathen LucasWinter Sports
Related Articles
Skiing superstar Shiffrin says she has no intention of slowing down as new season looms
Mikaela Shiffrin can reach her 100th win this season, says Bode Miller
Sliding events at 2026 Winter Olympics to be held outside Italy
Show more
Alpine skiing
Record-holder Shiffrin looks to break new ground in downhill
Shiffrin fastest in Andorra season finale first run
Shiffrin collects globe as Vlhova wins season's last slalom
Odermatt breaks Maier's men's World Cup ski points record
Odermatt closes in on overall points record with super-G win
Switzerland's Gut-Behrami wins fourth Super-G World Cup title with Andorra victory
Vincent Kriechmayr and Ilka Stuhec clinch final World Cup downhill wins of the season
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove
Hack the weekend: Chelsea, Anderlecht and Slovacko all facing tricky challenges
Lewandowski on course to play in upcoming Clasico, says Barcelona's Xavi

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings