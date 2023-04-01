Masters semi-finals confirmed after Mark Allen hits 147 against Mark Selby

Allen booked his spot in the semi-finals

The Masters at Ally Pally has progressed to the semi-finals stage. Ronnie O'Sullivan (48) and Shaun Murphy (41) managed to book their tickets to the final four on Thursday.

On Friday, both matches went 'all the way', with Mark Allen hitting a perfect 147-frame during his win.

Quarter-final results (best-of-11)

Ronnie O'Sullivan (world #1) 6-3 Barry Hawkins (#15)

In a scrappy yet enthralling encounter that swung both ways, pre-tournament favourite O’Sullivan appeared at ease after pocketing a break of 47 to take a 2-1 lead in their quarter-final clash.

However, Hawkins struck back, winning the next two frames as a stunned world number one staged a remarkable fightback of his own, rattling off the next four frames in a row without reply to book his place in the last four.

Shaun Murphy (#6) 6-3 Jack Lisowski (#16)

Murphy wethered a valiant effort from Lisowski to ensure he secured his place in the final four, winning the match 6-3.

The world number six rushed into a 5-1 lead before dropping two frames, but would hold his nerve and ensure a semi-final match against O'Sullivan.

Judd Trump (#2) 5-6 Ali Carter (#10)

The match was a tense seesaw battle, with Carter establishing a 4-2 lead thanks to solid breaks and a 103.

Trump, however, roared back with a stunning 129 and three consecutive frames to take a 5-4 advantage.

But Carter remained composed, coolly sinking a tense 43 clearance in the 10th frame to level the score.

He then sealed his victory with a composed 64 break in the decider.

Mark Selby (#5) 5-6 Mark Allen (#3)

Allen came from 4-1 down to defeat Selby 6-5, hitting a 147-frame on his way to the semi-finals.

The world number three will face Carter in the next round, looking to book his spot in the final at the Alexandra Palace.

Semi-final schedule

Ronnie O'Sullivan (#1) - Shaun Murphy (#6) (Saturday 13 January, CET 14:00)

Ali Carter (#10) - Mark Allen (#3) (Saturday 13 January, CET 20:00)

The final will be played at Alexandra Palace on Sunday 14 January.