Masters semi-finals confirmed after Mark Allen hits 147 against Mark Selby

On Friday, both matches went 'all the way', with Mark Allen hitting a perfect 147-frame during his win.
Quarter-final results (best-of-11)
Ronnie O'Sullivan (world #1) 6-3 Barry Hawkins (#15)
In a scrappy yet enthralling encounter that swung both ways, pre-tournament favourite O’Sullivan appeared at ease after pocketing a break of 47 to take a 2-1 lead in their quarter-final clash.
However, Hawkins struck back, winning the next two frames as a stunned world number one staged a remarkable fightback of his own, rattling off the next four frames in a row without reply to book his place in the last four.
Shaun Murphy (#6) 6-3 Jack Lisowski (#16)
Murphy wethered a valiant effort from Lisowski to ensure he secured his place in the final four, winning the match 6-3.
The world number six rushed into a 5-1 lead before dropping two frames, but would hold his nerve and ensure a semi-final match against O'Sullivan.
Judd Trump (#2) 5-6 Ali Carter (#10)
The match was a tense seesaw battle, with Carter establishing a 4-2 lead thanks to solid breaks and a 103.
Trump, however, roared back with a stunning 129 and three consecutive frames to take a 5-4 advantage.
But Carter remained composed, coolly sinking a tense 43 clearance in the 10th frame to level the score.
He then sealed his victory with a composed 64 break in the decider.
Mark Selby (#5) 5-6 Mark Allen (#3)
Allen came from 4-1 down to defeat Selby 6-5, hitting a 147-frame on his way to the semi-finals.
The world number three will face Carter in the next round, looking to book his spot in the final at the Alexandra Palace.
Semi-final schedule
Ronnie O'Sullivan (#1) - Shaun Murphy (#6) (Saturday 13 January, CET 14:00)
Ali Carter (#10) - Mark Allen (#3) (Saturday 13 January, CET 20:00)
The final will be played at Alexandra Palace on Sunday 14 January.