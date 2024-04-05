Ronnie O'Sullivan battles past Gary Wilson to reach Tour Championship final

Ronnie O'Sullivan (48) booked his place in yet another ranking event final, defeating Gary Wilson (38) 10-7 in a tense semi-final at the Tour Championship in Manchester on Friday evening.

O'Sullivan started strong but Wilson proved a stubborn opponent, evening the score at 4-4 after the first session.

Wilson even took the lead in the second session, forcing 'the Rocket' to dig deep.

Despite some controversial moments, including a disputed push shot and a missed opportunity due to a cue ball kickback, O'Sullivan managed to string together three crucial frames after losing the ninth. 

Wilson refused to give up, battling back to within one frame at 7-8. However, O'Sullivan again responded with a trademark dominant display, securing victory with back-to-back centuries (129 and 127).

The veteran player admitted to struggling with his confidence - or "the yips" as he put it - but is happy to have found his fighting spirit again.

He told ITV"I just tried really hard not to get down on myself and maybe two weeks ago I would have thrown the towel in.

"But I just kept going and got over the line. I know I am never going to stop tinkering, but I need to keep my head out of the horrible, murky world that I was once in.

"I have to put a lot of hard work in, I feel like I had the yips.

"Like I got scared to want to go and play and that it not a nice place to be."

O'Sullivan now faces either Mark Allen or Mark Williams in the final on Sunday, which will be the 64th of O'Sullivan's illustrious career.

11-time champion Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters

