AFCON 2023: South Africa back on track at Cup of Nations with 4-0 win over Namibia

Bafana Bafana back on track at Cup of Nations with 4-0 win over Namibia

A dominant first-half showing from South Africa allowed the Bafana Bafana to secure all three points in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group stage, keeping their chances of progression alive until the final round of the group stage.

Namibia made a strong start but South Africa were soon ahead when, following a VAR check, they were awarded a penalty for a handball inside the box.

Percy Tau - South Africa’s talisman and most decorated player in the squad - stepped up and confidently buried the opener after 14 minutes.

Namibia looked for a response but that led to the Brave Warriors leaving far too much space at the back, allowing South Africa to take full advantage as Bafana Bafana doubled their lead via Themba Zwane, who finished past Lloyd Junior Kazapua midway through the first half.

Namibia looked lost after conceding the second goal, and South Africa capitalised on their dominance to further extend their lead as Zwane dribbled into the box before firing an unstoppable shot past Kazapua.

Key match stats Flashscore

Namibia made two substitutions at the break looking for a spark, and while they had the majority of the possession in the early stages of the second half, their lack of ideas in the final third was evident.

South Africa didn’t take too many risks going forward and looked composed defensively, limiting Namibia’s opportunities going forward and protecting their advantage with ease.

Even though the intensity of the game decreased considerably in the second half, South Africa were still able to add a fourth strike via Thapelo Maseko, who tapped in Teboho Mokoena pass from close range to round out the scoring.

Things are wide open in Group E as South Africa move up to second place, level on points with Namibia.

Everything will be decided in the final round of group fixtures when South Africa take on a Tunisia side desperate for points, while Namibia face current group leaders Mali.

Group E Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Themba Zwane (South Africa)

