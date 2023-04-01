AFCON 2023: South Africa back on track at Cup of Nations with 4-0 win over Namibia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Bafana Bafana back on track at Cup of Nations with 4-0 win over Namibia
Bafana Bafana back on track at Cup of Nations with 4-0 win over Namibia
South Africa's Themba Zwane (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal
South Africa's Themba Zwane (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal
AFP
A dominant first-half showing from South Africa allowed the Bafana Bafana to secure all three points in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group stage, keeping their chances of progression alive until the final round of the group stage.

Namibia made a strong start but South Africa were soon ahead when, following a VAR check, they were awarded a penalty for a handball inside the box.

Percy Tau - South Africa’s talisman and most decorated player in the squad - stepped up and confidently buried the opener after 14 minutes.

Namibia looked for a response but that led to the Brave Warriors leaving far too much space at the back, allowing South Africa to take full advantage as Bafana Bafana doubled their lead via Themba Zwane, who finished past Lloyd Junior Kazapua midway through the first half.

Namibia looked lost after conceding the second goal, and South Africa capitalised on their dominance to further extend their lead as Zwane dribbled into the box before firing an unstoppable shot past Kazapua.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Namibia made two substitutions at the break looking for a spark, and while they had the majority of the possession in the early stages of the second half, their lack of ideas in the final third was evident.

South Africa didn’t take too many risks going forward and looked composed defensively, limiting Namibia’s opportunities going forward and protecting their advantage with ease.

Even though the intensity of the game decreased considerably in the second half, South Africa were still able to add a fourth strike via Thapelo Maseko, who tapped in Teboho Mokoena pass from close range to round out the scoring.

Things are wide open in Group E as South Africa move up to second place, level on points with Namibia.

Everything will be decided in the final round of group fixtures when South Africa take on a Tunisia side desperate for points, while Namibia face current group leaders Mali.

Group E
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Themba Zwane (South Africa)

See all the match stats here.

Share this report on Facebook.

Mentions
FootballAfrican footballAfrica Cup of NationsNamibiaSouth Africa
Related Articles
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Belgian coach Hugo Broos hopes for 2017 repeat with South Africa at AFCON 2023
2023 AFCON set to be the most ‘competitive’ in the tournament's history, says Dean Furman
Show more
Football
Egypt star Mohamed Salah to return to Liverpool after AFCON hamstring injury
Updated
Deadly Dovbyk scores quick-fire hat-trick as Girona crush Sevilla to go top
Football Tracker: Juventus & Girona go top with big wins, South Africa make statement
Updated
Second-half Vlahovic double fires Juventus past Lecce to Serie A summit
Saudi Arabia beat nine-man Kyrgyzstan to move into Asian Cup knockouts
Updated
Last-gasp Barcelona survive Isco-inspired Betis comeback to steal thriller
Late Daka strike salvages point for 10-man Zambia against outsiders Tanzania
Jota and Nunez score two each as Liverpool sweep past Bournemouth
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United keen on Brobbey, Soyuncu seeking new pastures
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United keen on Brobbey, Soyuncu seeking new pastures
O'Sullivan breezes past Ding to set up World Grand Prix final with Trump
Football Tracker: Juventus & Girona go top with big wins, South Africa make statement
Senegal coach Cisse discharged from hospital as injured Sima is sent home

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings