AFCON 2023: Egypt sack coach Rui Vitoria after tournament disappointment

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Egypt sack coach Rui Vitoria after Africa Cup of Nations disappointment
Egypt sack coach Rui Vitoria after Africa Cup of Nations disappointment
Rui Vitoria is the latest AFCON casualty
Rui Vitoria is the latest AFCON casualty
Reuters
Egypt sacked Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria (53) on Sunday, a week after their disappointing last-16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) announced.

Vitoria's deal was supposed to run until the 2026 World Cup but Egypt's dismal Cup of Nations campaign, which culminated in a shootout loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo following a 1-1 draw last Sunday, brought a premature end to his tenure.

The EFA said the coach and his entire backroom staff had been relieved of their duties. It also said that Mohamed Youssef, a former coach of Al Ahly who led the Egyptian giants to the African Champions League title in 2013, would take over on an interim basis.

"The association will also study the CVs of (some) foreign coaches," the EFA added in a statement.

Vitoria was named Egypt's boss in 2022, inheriting a side reeling from a drastic slump in form that followed their run to the Cup of Nations final in Cameroon a few months earlier.

Things initially looked promising, with Egypt showing marked improvement in attack and comfortably booking their place at the Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast. They also won their opening two games of the World Cup qualifiers.

However, they produced some lacklustre displays in the Ivory Coast, making it to the last 16 by virtue of three straight 2-2 draws before D.R. Congo ended their hopes of winning a record-extending eighth Cup of Nations title.

Vitoria became the latest casualty of the tournament, following the departures of Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi, Gambia's Tom Saintfiet, Ghana's Chris Hughton, Tunisia's Jalel Kadri, Tanzania's Adel Amrouche and Ivory Coast boss Jean-Louis Gasset.

Egypt's latest results
Flashscore

Share this story on Facebook.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsEgyptAfrican football
Related Articles
African heavyweights continue to crash out of unpredictable Cup of Nations
Vitoria's days as Egypt manager may be numbered following AFCON exit
D.R. Congo dump Egypt out of AFCON after dramatic penalty shootout
Show more
Football
New Jersey to host 2026 World Cup final, Mexico's Azteca Stadium gets opener
Updated
Last-gasp Llorente goal sees Atletico snatch point from Real in Madrid derby
Football Tracker: Lyon and Inter win, Atletico score last-minute equaliser in Madrid derby
Updated
Inter grab crucial win against title rivals Juventus thanks to Gatti own goal
They're only human, says Klopp after Liverpool self-destruct against Arsenal
Pochettino apologises for 'nervous and stressed' Chelsea collapse against Wolves
Arsenal beat error-strewn Liverpool to move within two points of top spot
Success possible for D.R. Congo 50 years after last Africa Cup of Nations triumph
Messi misses Inter Miami's Hong Kong friendly as organisers face funding cut
Updated
Most Read
Football Tracker: Lyon and Inter win, Atletico score last-minute equaliser in Madrid derby
Williams the hero as South Africa edge Cape Verde on penalties to progress to semi-finals
Messi misses Inter Miami's Hong Kong friendly as organisers face funding cut
Derby Week: Corsican rivals Bastia and Ajaccio do battle for Island bragging rights

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings