EXCLUSIVE: Engin Firat reveals Kenya hosting Zimbabwe qualifier in Uganda 'is best option'

Kenya national team head coach Engin Firat (54) has described Football Kenya Federation's (FKF’s) decision to secure a venue in Uganda for Harambee Stars' 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixture against Zimbabwe on September 6th as ‘the best option’.

With Nyayo Stadium set for closure after hosting inter-club competition matches involving FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia and domestic Cup winners Kenya Police, FKF were forced to get an alternative venue to host Harambee Stars AFCON qualifying matches.

Kenya have been drawn alongside Cameroon, Namibia, and Zimbabwe in their quest to qualify for a seventh appearance in the African competition to be held in Morocco from December 21st, 2025 to January 18th, 2026.

Harambee Stars’ opening fixture will see them come up against the Warriors of Zimbabwe at home on September 6th, travel away to face the Indomitable Lions on October 7th and return home to host the same side on October 15th.

FKF CEO Barry Otieno confirmed to Flashscore that they had secured a venue in Uganda to host Kenya’s fixture against Zimbabwe but could not give details of the venue for the Group J opener.

“Uganda have given us the opportunity to host Zimbabwe, we are at the final stages of finalising details on the venue and we will communicate when we have the venue confirmed,” Otieno told Flashscore.

Uganda is the best option available

According to the Turkish coach, securing a venue in the neighbouring nation will help boost the presence of Kenyan fans for the home game.

“Even last time we tried to play our matches in Uganda but it was not possible and now of course in these situations it was the best option, and we are happy that Ugandans are ready to host us,” Firat told Flashscore.

Kenya hosted Burundi and Ivory Coast at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe during their matchday three and four matches of the World Cup qualifiers on June 7th and 11th respectively. During the Group F fixtures, Harambee Stars drew 1-1 against the Swallows before securing a 0-0 draw against the African champions.

Firat is confident with Uganda being close to Kenya, Harambee Stars will enjoy support from their fans away from home. He further called on the fans to throng Uganda in large numbers and support the team.

“I hope these time fans will come from Kenya because like I said it is for our team, a long time (playing without our fans), it will be very important to have the fan's support, we have never had it, and if I say we did it was one time, it was in Doha when we played against Qatar when we had fans support,” added Firat.

During the friendly fixture against Qatar on September 7th, 2023 at Al Janoub Stadium, Harambee Stars enjoyed superb support from Kenyans living in the Gulf nation as they went on to beat the World Cup hosts 2-1 courtesy of goals from defender Joseph Okumu and substitute Amos Nondi.

Firat explained why fans’ support will be crucial for Kenya: “Otherwise we have always played on foreign soil, against foreign teams, foreign fans, foreign referees and so on and so on, and if especially a match is not going so well, you need support from the fans and there is always missing but I hope and wish that we will get it (the support) in Uganda.”

Kenya's recent form Flashscore

Harambee Stars’ hopes of playing in front of their own fans for the first time since September 12th, 2023, diminished after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) re-ordered for the closure of Nyayo Stadium for renovation in readiness to co-host the African Nations Championships (CHAN) and 2027 AFCON.

Confirming the development, FKF President Nick Mwendwa told Flashsore at the sidelines of the FKF Gala awards on Friday, July 26th, that the African body had recommended for renovation work that will see the venue closed for the next five months.

“The whole process of renovation will take at least five months of work and it means Harambee Stars will not be able to play at the venue, and with Kasarani undergoing similar work and the new Talanta Stadium not ready yet, I am sorry to say we will have to get an alternative venue outside the country,” Mwendwa said.

“What I can assure the fans is that this time round, we will not play far away from Kenya, we will make sure we play closer to Kenya so that our fans will be able to travel and cheer the team,” added Mwendwa.

“I don’t want to say where (which country) or which venue we are looking at, but be assured it will be closer to home, and this information will be issued to the public when we have secured the venue.”

After Cameroon fixtures, Kenya will travel to face Zimbabwe’s Warriors away on November 11th before they wind up their preliminary matches with a home match against the Brave Warriors of Namibia on November 19th.

Omalla’s best chance to prove himself in Lebanon

Meanwhile, Firat called on former Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars striker Benson Omalla to seize the opportunity of playing in Lebanon and prove himself to the world.

Omalla, who was in sparkling form last season, notching 19 goals to win the Golden Boot award and help K’Ogalo lift their second successive league title and a record 21st in the history of Kenyan football, signed for Al Safa FC on a two-year contract after ditching the Kenyan champions on August 12th.

Omalla's recent stats Flashscore

His decision to leave K’Ogalo for the little-known Lebanon league elicited debate amongst a section of Kenyans on social media but according to Firat, it was the only chance available for Omalla and it was good he took it to enjoy better conditions and gain more experience.

“I didn’t know about it (Omalla transfer), Benson didn’t tell me any word about the move, anyway he wanted to go outside of the country, so I think it is always good for any Kenyan player to go out and prove himself, to have better conditions and get more experience,” Firat told Flashscore.

“I hope Omalla will prove himself in Lebanon and then go from there and maybe go to other countries like Qatar, so I wish him good luck there, the only thing I know about the deal that makes it a little difficult is there is no date for the league, nobody knows when the league will start but I know they are in preparations, so I wish him the best.”

The former Western Stima striker’s departure will be a huge blow to Gor Mahia coach Leonardo Martins Neiva as he prepares the side to defend the league title and play in the CAF Champions League where they have been drawn to face South Sudanese outfit El Merriekh Bentiu in the preliminary round.

K’Ogalo will begin their journey in the continental competition with an away match against the South Sudanese club on August 18th before the return leg slated for Nairobi on August 23rd.