AFCON 2023: EXCLUSIVE: South Africa's Yaya Sithole feels side ready for glory

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. EXCLUSIVE: South Africa's Yaya Sithole feels side ready for AFCON glory
EXCLUSIVE: South Africa's Yaya Sithole feels side ready for AFCON glory
Yaya Sithole has been a key figure in South Africa's midfield
Yaya Sithole has been a key figure in South Africa's midfield
AFP
Step by step, South Africa have reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations , where they face Jose Peseiro's Nigeria this Wednesday, with a view to a place in the grand final of Africa's biggest team competition, which is taking place in Ivory Coast.

South Africa didn't get off to the best start in the African Cup of Nations with a 2-0 defeat against Mali, who would go on to qualify for the knockout phase as Group E leaders, but the team coached by Belgian Hugo Broos (71) hit their stride and didn't lose another game in the competition, nor did they concede a goal.

After the group stage, Bafana Bafana knocked out one of the main tournament favourites, Morocco (2-0), who had surprised them at the World Cup in Qatar, and ended Cape Verde's dream(0-0, 2-1 on penalties) in the quarter-finals of the competition taking place in Ivory Coast.

"Our good performance can be explained by the very cohesive group we have, especially in defence. From a more personal point of view, I feel good because I've been helping the team, always giving my best in favour of the team," said South Africa's Yaya Sithole (24) to Flashscore.

Next up is Nigeria, a "very strong" opponent who are on a winning streak and haven't conceded a goal in their last four games.

"We're up against a very strong team, a giant country with very strong support. Nigeria are one of the best teams in Africa and have some of the best players around," said the CD Tondela midfielder.

"This is a crucial game and I hope to put in a good performance to help my team and my country," he said.

South Africa's AFCON run
Flashscore

The "dream" runs South Africa's life

Sithole is one of the few players called up by South Africa for AFCON who doesn't play in the South African league, but he ensures that he keeps in touch with many of his teammates on a daily basis. His presence in Ivory Coast is a "dream" come true.

"Being here is like dreaming with your feet firmly on the ground. I'm proud to be able to help my team in such an important competition for the African continent and also for the world of football," he said.

South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo. One of these four teams will be crowned Kings of Africa on Sunday and Sithole doesn't rule out the possibility of it being Bafana Bafana.

"If we've got this far, we feel that yes, it's possible. We're focussed on achieving that," said the midfielder.

However, although he's still not sure, Yaya Sithole would like the South African team to be recognised in this way, regardless of what happens on Wednesday: "I hope they'll say that we did our best and that we gave everything we could and that we grew as a team in this competition."

South Africa celebrate victory over Cape Verde
AFP

With a "great atmosphere" in Côte d'Ivoire, with the whole country very "involved " in the AFCON, amidst " a lot of joy", Yaya says goodbye with a very special request.

"I'd really like to take this opportunity to thank all my team-mates, coaches and managers that I've had so far. Without them it wouldn't have been possible," he said.

Mentions
FootballYaya SitholeAfrica Cup of NationsSouth AfricaNigeriaAfrican football
Related Articles
Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen doubtful for AFCON semi-final with South Africa
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen star of the show, except in front of goal
South Africa coach Broos brings a touch of good fortune to team's cause
Show more
Football
Jordan continue stunning run to knock out South Korea and reach first Asian Cup final
Updated
'Angry' Jurgen Klinsmann vows not to quit after South Korea's Asian Cup exit
Egypt name record scorer Hossam Hassan as new coach
Ivory Coast determined to continue 'miraculous' run to AFCON final
Jim Ratcliffe joins Manchester United greats for Munich memorial service
Bayern's Manuel Neuer full of praise for Xabi Alonso and high-flying Leverkusen
Emery admits Aston Villa's Konsa out for three to four weeks with knee injury
Mauricio Pochettino struggling to connect with Chelsea fans as Cup replay looms
Ademola Lookman plays leading role for Nigeria side looking to AFCON glory
Most Read
South Korea and Jordan expect to 'suffer' in Asian Cup semi-final
Footballer Dani Alves groped two women before alleged sexual assault, court told
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen star of the show, except in front of goal
Man City hat-trick hero Phil Foden in 'best form for a long time'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings