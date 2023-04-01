Goalkeeper Onana confirms Cameroon return

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Goalkeeper Onana confirms Cameroon return
Goalkeeper Onana confirms Cameroon return
Onana has not played for the national team since his dispute with manager Rigobert Song
Onana has not played for the national team since his dispute with manager Rigobert Song
Reuters
Cameroon keeper Andre Onana (27) on Monday confirmed his return to the squad after a suspension by the Cameroon Football Federation led to his dismissal from the World Cup in Qatar last November.

Onana has not played for the national team since his dispute with manager Rigobert Song but was named last Tuesday in his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burundi.

Cameroon host Burundi on September 12 needing at least a draw to claim a place at the Nations Cup in the Ivory Coast in January.

"I answer the call of my nation with an unshakeable certainty, aware that my return is not only to honour my dream, but also to meet the expectation and support of Cameroonians, who deserve a national team determined to shine," the keeper said in the statement posted on the social media site X.

Manchester United's new signing from Inter Milan, who has made 34 appearances for Cameroon, also referenced unspecified problems before confirming his return.

"In the world of football, as in life, decisive moments arise that require crucial choices to be made," he added.

"In recent months, I have been confronted with trials marked by injustice and manipulation. Yet my unshakable love and attachment to my homeland, Cameroon, remain intact."

Qualification could see Onana miss a number of United's fixtures if he is included in Cameroon's squad for the finals.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsCameroonOnana AndreBurundiManchester UnitedIvory CoastInter
Related Articles
Andre Onana confirms potential 'irresistible' Manchester United move
Manchester United goalkeeper Onana recalled to Cameroon squad after spat with coach
Switzerland keeper Yann Sommer joins Inter Milan from Bayern Munich
Show more
Football
Koeman wants Dutch team to toughen up before Euro qualifiers
Sergio Ramos returns to boyhood club Sevilla
Serie A could launch own video service if TV bids fall short
Saudi Pro League clubs to play in Iran after travel ban lifted
Weekend highlights: Historic Haaland, celebs flock for Messi
Updated
Police investigate alleged assault on Roy Keane at Emirates Stadium
Man City's Walker was 'close' to joining Bayern
Arsenal can't keep relying on magic moments, says Arteta
Football Tracker: Messi shines in MLS again
Updated
Most Read
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla postponed due to flood risk
Rice the hero as late Arsenal double defeats Man Utd
Drained Swiatek eyes reset after US Open shock
United manager Ten Hag fumes after stoppage-time loss to Arsenal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings