AFCON 2023: Mostafa Mohamed shoulders Egypt's goal-scoring burden in Salah absence

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Mostafa Mohamed shoulders Egypt's goal-scoring burden in Salah absence
Mostafa Mohamed shoulders Egypt's goal-scoring burden in Salah absence
Mostafa Mohamed has scored in all three games so far in AFCON 2023.
Mostafa Mohamed has scored in all three games so far in AFCON 2023.
Reuters
Egypt will turn to striker Mostafa Mohamed (26) for much-needed firepower in the absence of talisman Mohamed Salah (31) as they continue their quest for a record-breaking eighth Africa Cup of Nations title in a last-16 meeting against Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.

With Liverpool's Salah likely out for the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury, Mohamed will be entrusted with applying the finishing touch as Egypt look to book their quarter-final place in the Ivory Coast city of San Pedro.

The Nantes frontman impressed in the group stage with his three goals proving crucial in lifting Egypt to the knockout stage and making up for their defensive vulnerabilities.

He scored in all three Group B games as Egypt scraped 2-2 draws with Mozambique, Ghana and Cape Verde to advance as runners-up with an unconvincing haul of three points.

That made Mohamed the first Egyptian to score in three pool stage matches since all-time leading scorer Hossam Hassan did it in 2000.

Mohamed has displayed the attributes of a goal poacher, a quality Egypt have not seen for over a decade since the days of Amr Zaki and Emad Moteab - core members of the team that won a hat-trick of Cup of Nations titles between 2006 and 2010.

Since then, Egypt have mainly relied on Salah and other wingers for firepower, but Mohamed's red-hot form suggests the team may have finally found the classic target man they have been looking for.

"Egypt needed a striker like Mostafa Mohamed," former captain Ahmed Hassan, who won an Egypt record 184 international caps, told Reuters.

"We've missed this kind of a physical, goal-scoring striker for a long time, particularly since the days of Hossam Hassan, Amr Zaki and Emad Moteab."

Although Mohamed was a regular starter when Egypt reached the final two years ago, he failed to find the net and was held back by having to drop deep to carry out defensive tasks.

The 26-year-old entered the ongoing tournament amid a fine goal-scoring run with Nantes, for whom he has scored six goals in 15 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Hassan, now a television pundit, said Mohamed can get even better if he is not assigned defensive duties.

"Mohamed has made a very good progress, especially after his move to the French league. However, Egypt have not yet taken full advantage of his capabilities," he said.

"If he focuses only on the final third, I believe his scoring rate will be much higher."

Share this on Facebook. 

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsMostafa MohamedSalah MohamedEgyptAfrican football
Related Articles
Egypt coach Rui Vitoria laments lack of concentration after draw with Mozambique
Injured Liverpool star Mohamed Salah pledges 'love' for Egypt in swipe at critics
Salah will '100%' return for AFCON final if he recovers, says Liverpool boss Klopp
Show more
Football
Jurgen Klopp announces shock decision to leave Liverpool at end of season
Updated
Head coach Amir Abdou’s Midas touch takes Mauritania on history-making run
Ivory Coast bid to 'loan' Herve Renard for rest of AFCON reportedly turned down
AFCON 2023: Kudus and Hakimi top best XI after chaotic group stages
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham seal Phillips loan, Bayern pushing to sign Boey
Updated
Pep Guardiola aims jibe at rivals Manchester United over Omar Berrada switch
West Ham complete signing of Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City
Tough Las Palmas visit offers Real Madrid chance to take La Liga lead
Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou unbothered by Joe Lewis insider trading scandal
Thomas Tuchel's injury-ravaged Bayern wary of slip-up against Augsburg
Most Read
Imperious Jannik Sinner defeats 10-time champion Novak Djokovic to reach Australian Open final
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham seal Phillips loan, Bayern pushing to sign Boey
Novak Djokovic labels display in Sinner defeat as 'one of my worst'
Tennis legends Evert and Navratilova decry Saudi Arabia's bid to host WTA Finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings