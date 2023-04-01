AFCON 2023: Nigeria's Victor Osimhen declared fit for semi-final after injury scare

Victor Osimhen reacts after picking up an injury during the Africa Cup of Nations 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola
Nigeria superstar Victor Osimhen (25) is available to play in Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against South Africa following a fitness scare, the team confirmed.

"Victor Osimhen has been declared fit and available for selection in the semi-final clash against South Africa on Wednesday. He has joined the team in Bouake and has trained with the squad today," a team spokesperson told AFP on Tuesday.

The Napoli striker's presence had initially appeared to be in doubt after he did not fly to Bouake from Abidjan on Monday with the rest of the squad due to abdominal discomfort.

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen was doubtful for the AFCON semi-final with South Africa
The reigning African player of the year also missed training on Monday, having been substituted late in Nigeria's quarter-final win over Angola at the weekend.

Coach Jose Peseiro had been evasive as to Osimhen's chances of facing South Africa when asked at a press conference earlier on Tuesday.

"I cannot answer right now because it's a health problem. This afternoon I will know better if he can play or not," he said.

Osimhen has been outstanding for the Super Eagles at the tournament despite only scoring one goal, in their opening 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea.

