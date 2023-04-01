AFCON 2023: Victor Osimhen on a mission with Nigeria at tournament

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Victor Osimhen on a mission with Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations
Victor Osimhen on a mission with Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations
Osimhen is looking to win AFCON with Nigeria
Osimhen is looking to win AFCON with Nigeria
AFP
Many of the biggest stars at this year's Africa Cup of Nations have already been eliminated before the quarter-finals, but the continent's reigning player of the year Victor Osimhen (25) is still standing as he aims to lead Nigeria to the title.

The Napoli striker may have been the obvious bet to finish as the tournament's top scorer, having netted 10 times in qualifying, twice as many goals as the next most prolific marksmen.

Nevertheless, he has found the net just once going into Friday's last-eight tie against outsiders Angola in Abidjan.

However, that does not tell anything like the whole story of the masked forward's AFCON so far.

Osimhen scored in Nigeria's first match in Ivory Coast, which ended in an underwhelming 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea.

He won the penalty which captain William Troost-Ekong scored in the 1-0 victory over Ivory Coast, and then played all 90 minutes of the final group game against Guinea-Bissau when he could well have been rested.

Osimhen then turned in an awe-inspiring performance in the 2-0 last-16 win over the Super Eagles' old rivals Cameroon, harassing and pressing the opposition defence all evening and setting up the opening goal.

"He didn't score but he had a fantastic game. It is not easy to stop that guy! Ask the defenders of the opposition how they suffer," said Nigeria's charismatic coach, Jose Peseiro.

Osimhen's AFCON stats
Flashscore

The Portuguese manager has made clear that he sees not conceding goals as the key to success at the tournament, despite boasting an embarrassment of attacking riches beyond Osimhen.

But his tireless number nine is the first line of defence with the amount of running he puts in, which is all the more impressive in the sapping heat and humidity of West Africa.

Ultimate team player

Osimhen collapsed to the turf at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium when the half-time whistle went against Cameroon, but recovered suitably to continue chasing down the opposition defence in the second half while also whipping the Abidjan crowd up into a frenzy.

"Osimhen plays with passion. That's what every country wants their players to do," former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan, Africa's all-time top scorer at World Cups who played in two Cup of Nations finals with the Black Stars, wrote on X.

As for the goals, Osimhen and Nigeria will hope he is saving them up for the final stages of the competition.

According to data made available by statisticians at Opta Analyst, Osimhen has had 15 shots at this AFCON, at least two more than any other player.

Only three of those have been on target and he has just that one goal, but his "expected goals", or XG, is 2.78, the highest in the tournament - higher even than five-goal top scorer Emilio Nsue.

More than anything, however, Osimhen's performances and his incredible work-rate back up what he told AFP in an interview at the Nigeria team base earlier in the tournament.

"I don't want to put myself in the centre but of course a lot of people say this. But I think more like a team player," he said.

"I really don't care even whether I start or not. For me to be there playing with them is a big one for me. I just want to keep on helping the team."

As modest as he may be, Osimhen has to be the first name on Peseiro's teamsheet as Nigeria eye their fourth continental crown.

Share on Facebook. 

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsOsimhen VictorNigeriaAfrican football
Related Articles
African heavyweights continue to crash out of unpredictable Cup of Nations
EXCLUSIVE: Jo Bonfrere on Nigeria’s finishing woes and how they can get Osimhen firing
Cameroon coach Rigobert Song denies new rift with Andre Onana
Show more
Football
Jurgen Klinsmann says South Korea must play through 'pain' to beat Australia
Transfer News LIVE: Unal set for Bournemouth move, Villa confirm Rogers signing
Updated
Aston Villa complete signing of Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers
EXCLUSIVE: Injury expert Ben Dinnery on Man United's issues & James' struggles at Chelsea
Petar Segrt: Nobody laughing at quarter-finalists Tajikistan now
Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea need to find confidence away from home
Infectious Conor Bradley leads Liverpool's impressive rout of Chelsea
Pep Guardiola full of praise for Vincent Kompany after Manchester City beat Burnley
American Giovanni Reyna joins Nottingham Forest on loan from Dortmund
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Unal set for Bournemouth move, Villa confirm Rogers signing
Napkin Lionel Messi signed to join Barcelona goes to auction
Japan cruise into Asian Cup quarter-finals with comfortable win over Bahrain
AFCON 2023: How every Premier League player has performed so far in Ivory Coast

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings