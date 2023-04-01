AFCON 2023: South Africa edge Cape Verde on penalties to progress to semi-finals

Ronwen Williams made four saves in the shootout
Ronwen Williams made four saves in the shootout
Four Ronwen Williams (32) saves in a remarkable penalty shootout saw South Africa through to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals for the first time since 2000, 28 years to the day from their only continental glory in 1996.

After beating pre-tournament favourites and highest-ranked African nation Morocco last time out, Hugo Broos seems to be finding the same ingredients which saw him claim the trophy with underdogs Cameroon in 2019. Clean sheets, unchanged starting XIs and long-range efforts from Teboho Mokoena were a staple of their run.

After showcasing his skills to the world via a free-kick last time out, Mokoena was at it again testing Vozinha’s handling with the halves only shot on goal.

Both sides played out the first half with greater emphasis on not losing as opposed to grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck.

It was refreshing, therefore, that a change of tact led to a more open affair, with Garry Rodrigues finally breaching the Bafana Bafana back line down the left. He bared down on Williams’ goal and took aim to curl into the far corner, only to miscue his effort as it rolled into the goalkeeper’s grateful arms.

Cape Verde coach Bubista’s decision to withdraw all-time top scorer and skipper Ryan Mendes 25 minutes from time seemed a strange one, but when the ever-dangerous Rodrigues followed moments later, it looked as though the Blue Sharks were settling for penalties a long way out.

Nonetheless, Cape Verde continued to pile forward, and with extra time on the horizon, Gilson was played through but was denied by the fingertips of Williams, who tipped his fierce effort onto the post.

Vozinha’s unusually quiet evening was about to become more eventful as South Africa looked to spark into life in extra time. First, the Cape Verde stopper spread himself well to thwart Mihlali Mayambela from close range following an Evidence Makgopa knockdown.

An even better save was to follow from Makgopa himself, who did everything right with his firm header into the ground, but again Vozinha was on hand to deny.

In the end, Bubista’s master plan materialised, with a semi-final showdown with Nigeria to be determined from the spot.

Bebe stepped up first, allowing Williams to become the first goalkeeper at this year’s AFCON to save a penalty.

He then went on to save the next two to remarkably make it three in a row before saving the crucial fifth Cape Verde kick, sealing South Africa’s dramatic progression to the semi-finals.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsCape VerdeSouth AfricaAfrican football
