Qatar and Lebanon to kick off Asian Cup with two new coaches at the helm

Miodrag Radulovic will be looking to make an impact in his second sting with Lebanon

The 2023 Asian Cup kicks off with defending champions and hosts Qatar taking on Lebanon in Group A on Friday but preparations have been far from ideal for both teams after they appointed new coaches barely a month before the continental tournament.

Qatar appointed 'Tintin' Marquez Lopez last month after Carlos Queiroz parted company with them while Lebanon hired former Montenegro coach Miodrag Radulovic to replace Croatian Nikola Jurcevic.

However, both coaches are not strangers to the two squads. Lopez coached Qatari side Al Wakrah for five years while this is Radulovic's second stint with Lebanon.

"It's a challenge, in such a short time. I started training the squad on December 24th," Lopez told reporters on Thursday ahead of the tournament opener at Lusail Stadium.

"But I've known all the players, I've worked for so long in Qatar, I know their performances and how they react so I can frame my ideas. I know they have a lot of ambition and will.

"I love working under pressure and stress, I'm 62 so pressure and stress doesn't affect me much. I love the challenge!"

While critics say Qatar's style has gone stale since former coach Felix Sanchez left the role, Lopez said he would make sure the hosts play on the front foot as they look to retain the title with an entertaining and attacking style of football.

"The main idea is to attack. I focused on this when leading Al Wakrah," he added.

"A short time (in charge of Qatar) is not an excuse for me. I like attacking football, I like to pressure the rival... But we should be balanced, we should know how to defend."

'SHORT TIME'

Radulovic oversaw Lebanon's 2019 Asian Cup campaign where they were knocked out in the group stage and the Montenegrin said the focus was not to repeat the same mistakes.

"We had a short time for preparation, but I know this group very well, I believe in our potential and talent," he said.

"In football, a lot can't be done overnight. But I know the players from last time. This group has a combination of experience and youth.

"Two friendly games showed we're in a good way. It's important that the system is working."

While Lebanon are hopeful of advancing to the knockouts this time in a group with China and debutants Tajikistan, Radulovic's focus is also to use the tournament as a springboard for their World Cup qualifiers later in the year.

"Our main target is June... We will use these games to prepare physically, tactically and psychologically to reach the third round of World Cup qualifying and the next Asian Cup," he said.