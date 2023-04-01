Austrian defender Maximilian Wober joins Gladbach on one-year loan from Leeds

Austrian defender Maximilian Wober (25) has joined Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season from English second-tier side Leeds United, both clubs said on Monday.

Leeds signed Wober in January on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Red Bull Salzburg, where he arrived from La Liga club Sevilla in 2019.

The central defender went on to make nearly 20 appearances in all competitions for Leeds.

"(Max) is a player that doesn't shy away from responsibility," Roland Virkus, Borussia's managing director for sport, told the club website.

"As a left-footer, he also is a great addition for us tactically, and can play both in central defence or at left-back."

Wober won the Austrian League and Cup double three times in a row since 2019/20.

He made his Austria debut in October 2017 in a 3-2 win over Serbia in 2018 World Cup qualifiers, winning 15 more caps since then.

Gladbach finished 10th in the German top-flight last season.

