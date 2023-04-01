Gladbach sign Tomas Cvancara from Sparta Prague on five-year deal

Tomas Cvancara scored on his debut for Czech Republic back in March

Borussia Monchengladbach have signed Czech Republic forward Tomas Cvancara (22) from Sparta Prague on a five-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.[

The clubs have not disclosed the transfer fee but reports said the amount was around 10 million euros.

"Tomas is a striker that poses a real threat on goal, coupled with plenty of pace," Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus said in a statement.

"He's still young but has been playing professionally for several years and broke into the Czech Republic national team this season."

He made his Czech Republic debut scoring a goal in a Euro 2024 qualifying 3-1 win over Poland in March.

Cvancara started his professional career at Czech top-flight side Jablonec in February 2018 before moving to Sparta Prague in January 2022, where he played nearly 50 games and scored 24 goals in all competitions.