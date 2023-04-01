Gladbach sign Tomas Cvancara from Sparta Prague on five-year deal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Gladbach sign Tomas Cvancara from Sparta Prague on five-year deal
Gladbach sign Tomas Cvancara from Sparta Prague on five-year deal
Tomas Cvancara scored on his debut for Czech Republic back in March
Tomas Cvancara scored on his debut for Czech Republic back in March
Reuters
Borussia Monchengladbach have signed Czech Republic forward Tomas Cvancara (22) from Sparta Prague on a five-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.[

The clubs have not disclosed the transfer fee but reports said the amount was around 10 million euros.

"Tomas is a striker that poses a real threat on goal, coupled with plenty of pace," Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus said in a statement.

"He's still young but has been playing professionally for several years and broke into the Czech Republic national team this season."

He made his Czech Republic debut scoring a goal in a Euro 2024 qualifying 3-1 win over Poland in March.

Cvancara started his professional career at Czech top-flight side Jablonec in February 2018 before moving to Sparta Prague in January 2022, where he played nearly 50 games and scored 24 goals in all competitions.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaCvancara TomasSparta PragueB. MonchengladbachTransfer News
Related Articles
Borussia Monchengladbach part ways with head coach Daniel Farke
RB Leipzig sign Lois Openda from Lens for club-record fee
Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka joins Bayer Leverkusen from Arsenal
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Timber unveiled by Arsenal, Walker verbally agrees Bayern deal
Updated
Rasmus Kristensen joins Roma on season-long loan from Leeds
Luton Town postpone home opener against Burnley over stadium works
England held by Canada in World Cup warm-up as Spain and Italy win
Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy not guilty of UK rape charges
Arsenal sign defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax on multi-year deal
Barcelona and Manchester United among clubs fined over fair play rule breaches
'Against their nature': When Brazil banned women from football
Mary Fowler fires Australia to 1-0 win over France in World Cup warm-up
Zambia call up teenage goalkeeper Leticia Lungu for Women's World Cup
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Timber unveiled by Arsenal, Walker verbally agrees Bayern deal
Carlos Alcaraz says dad 'just a fan' after Novak Djokovic filmed at Wimbledon
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz sweeps past Medvedev to set up Djokovic final at Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic eases past Jannik Sinner to reach Wimbledon final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |