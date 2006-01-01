Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayer Leverkusen won't underestimate Kiel on back of win over Milan, says Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen won't underestimate Kiel on back of win over Milan, says Alonso

Alonso has led his side to a strong start to the season
Alonso has led his side to a strong start to the seasonThilo Schmuelgen / Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen will look to go into next week's international break with a win over promoted Holstein Kiel on Saturday, buoyed by their Champions League win over AC Milan, coach Xabi Alonso (42) said on Friday.

The champions drew 1-1 against Bayern Munich last week in the Bundesliga before their victory over the Italians on Tuesday.

"If we win then we will have had a good phase (until the international break)," Alonso told a press conference. "Then we can prepare for the next block of matches. It was important that we are defending a bit better than we had been last month."

"That is something we need. Without it we are not competitive and we want to be competitive," he said.

Leverkusen, who won a maiden domestic league and Cup double last season without a single defeat, are fourth in the Bundesliga on 10 points from five matches, three behind leaders Bayern.

Alonso said his team would have no problems adapting to arguably weaker opponents after their big-stage matches against Bayern and Milan.

"Every league match is tough and we have learned that this season already," Alonso said. "We expect the same tomorrow. They (visitors Kiel) only have a point but deserve a bit more than what they have at the moment.

"In our heads and our preparation it is only Kiel. We have full respect. They are a good opponent, very flexible in their lineup," he said ahead of his 100th game in charge of the club.

"I expect to see my team to be mature and intelligent. We have to show that we are fully prepared. My team plays with the same motivation in every game so I have no reason to doubt them and we will hopefully show it tomorrow."

Mentions
FootballBundesligaXabi AlonsoBayer LeverkusenHolstein Kiel
Related Articles
Bayern Munich face tough Frankfurt test after two games without a win
Xabi Alonso relieved with win for tired Bayer Leverkusen over Milan
Xabi Alonso says Bayer Leverkusen ready for a dangerous AC Milan
Show more
Football
Ten Hag's Manchester United future not my call, says co-owner Ratcliffe
Europa League Team of the Round: Rashford & Fofana impress for Manchester United and Lyon
Ten Hag adamant he retains the backing of Manchester United's hierarchy
Editors' Picks: Manchester United facing another test at Villa Park as the NHL returns
Pep Guardiola quiet on future at club 'deep inside of my bones'
Liam Rosenior winning over sceptical Strasbourg fans as Ligue 1 rolls on
EXCLUSIVE: Sofapaka coach Robert Matano on verge of joining Coastal Union
Finally beaten Real Madrid aiming for Villarreal rebound in LaLiga
AC Milan owner denies report they are looking for new investors
Updated
Most Read
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors
Football Tracker: 10-man United score late leveller against Porto, Chelsea down Gent
Jannik Sinner not 'comfortable' as doping case clouds Shanghai campaign
Youthful Chelsea ease to win over Gent in Conference League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings