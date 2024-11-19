Advertisement
Bayern's Palhinha ruled out for several weeks after picking up injury on international duty

Reuters
Palhinha picked up an injury in training for Portugal
Palhinha picked up an injury in training for PortugalČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Marco Steinbrenner / DeFodi Images
Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha (29) will be sidelined for several weeks after picking up an adductor muscle injury while training with Portugal, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Palhinha, who joined Bayern on a four-year contract this season from English side Fulham, had been on duty with Portugal during the international break.

"FC Bayern's medical department has confirmed that Joao Palhinha suffered a torn muscle fibre in his right adductor while training with the Portugal national team," the club said. "The midfielder will therefore be sidelined for the coming weeks."

The Bavarians, top of the Bundesliga with a five-point advantage over RB Leipzig, have a busy schedule ahead of them with four matches in 11 days.

Bayern take on Augsburg in the league on Friday before hosting Paris St Germain in the Champions League next Tuesday.

They then travel to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and face holders Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup on December 3.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaJoao PalhinhaBayern Munich
