Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson a doubt for mini-derby at Bochum

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson a doubt for mini-derby at Bochum
Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson a doubt for mini-derby at Bochum
Ryerson got injured in the first game
Ryerson got injured in the first game
Reuters
Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson (25) is doubtful for their mini-Ruhr valley derby against VfL Bochum on Saturday, coach Edin Terzic said on Thursday.

Dortmund, last season's runners-up who missed out on the title after a final-day slip-up, won their opening Bundesliga match against Cologne last week thanks to an 88th-minute goal from Donyell Malen.

Against hosts Bochum, Terzic could be without Norway international Ryerson who picked up an injury in the first game, the coach told a press conference.

Terzic said it may not be the big match with the now-relegated Schalke that all of Germany associate with the Ruhr derby but Bochum were determined to give them a run for their money.

"After their 5-0 loss to VfB Stuttgart last week Bochum will want to get a lot out of our match on Saturday and we have experienced how difficult it is to play there."

Dortmund dropped two hugely important points in a 1-1 draw there late last season.

"We have prepared for the match. Since Sunday we have been talking about it, what to expect from them," Terzic said.

"Obviously when you talk about the derby everyone in Germany thinks of Dortmund against Schalke. But in the past few years we have felt how important this game is for Bochum.

"We are definitely ready for this day, no matter how fiery and loud it may be. We will try turn it into a Dortmund game. We want to rectify some things there."

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBochumDortmundRyerson Julian
Related Articles
Bayern Munich boss Tuchel demands stability after topsy-turvy start to season
Late Malen strike hands Dortmund all three points against Koln in Bundesliga
Leverkusen edge Leipzig on goals-galore opening Saturday of Bundesliga season
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Veiga on his way to Saudi Arabia, Laporte's move to Al Nassr confirmed
Updated
Chelsea swoop up more talent, signing Brazilian teenager Washington from Santos
Why Saudi Arabia's billion-dollar football binge is a race against time
Nike to sell women's goalkeeper kits after facing backlash for not doing so
Mudryk the latest to be added to Chelsea's mounting injury list, Pochettino confirms
Aymeric Laporte leaves Manchester City to join Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
High-flying Brighton still soaring like a seagull despite big-name exits
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Rubiales
Updated
Carlo Ancelotti rules out Real Madrid move for Kylian Mbappe in this window
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Veiga on his way to Saudi Arabia, Laporte's move to Al Nassr confirmed
Five Premier League transfer scenarios to keep an eye on at the end of the window
Lionel Messi into another final after producing heroics for Miami yet again
Jenni Hermoso calls for 'exemplary measures' against Spanish FA chief over kiss

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |