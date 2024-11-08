Dortmund still plagued by injuries but back-to-back wins lift spirits

Dortmund are fifth in the Bundesliga on 16 points

Back-to-back wins for Borussia Dortmund in the past week have improved spirits even though injuries continue to plague the Ruhr valley club, coach Nuri Sahin (36) said on Friday.

Dortmund, without 10 players, stunned second-placed RB Leipzig 2-1 in the Bundesliga last week before earning a 1-0 win over Sturm Graz in the Champions League on Tuesday.

But Sahin is still missing several injured players and will be without Niklas Sule, Waldemar Anton, Karim Adeyemi and keeper Gregor Kobel among others as well as suspended Ramy Bensebaini for Saturday's league game at Mainz 05.

"We have not really trained as a team on the pitch yet (after the win over Graz)," Sahin told a press conference. "But the atmosphere is obviously more relaxed. Victories always do well and especially the way we won."

"It is normal there's more laughter after wins than after defeats."

Sahin, in his first season in charge, is hoping next week's international break will help most of his players recover and earn a break for the busy match schedule ahead.

Dortmund, who are in fifth place on 16 points, seven off leaders Bayern Munich, have not performed well on the road this season, losing three and drawing one of their four Bundesliga away games so far.

"It is never easy in Mainz. It will be uncomfortable," Sahin said. "We need to do it one more time before going into the international break."

"It needs to be clear for us that it is about the three points. It does not matter if it is home or away," he said.

"We will try to get those important points so as to start again after the international break from a better position."