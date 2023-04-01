Harry Kane 'really happy' former teammate Eric Dier made Bayern Munich move

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Harry Kane 'really happy' former teammate Eric Dier made Bayern Munich move
Harry Kane 'really happy' former teammate Eric Dier made Bayern Munich move
Kane and Dier spent many seasons together at Tottenham
Kane and Dier spent many seasons together at Tottenham
AFP
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane (30) said he was "really happy" to be reunited with former Tottenham teammate Eric Dier (29), who has signed with the German club.

Speaking after scoring a goal - his 22nd league strike of the season in just 16 games - in Bayern's 3-0 win over Hoffenheim, Kane promised to help his former Spurs and England teammate settle in.

"I've known Eric for a long time, played with him for a long time, and I know what a great player he can be for us," Kane said.

"He's obviously really happy and excited and we're happy to have him."

Dier signed with the German champions until the summer but the club reportedly have an option for a year's extension.

Dier was not in the match-day squad for Friday's game but watched from the stands.

Kane, who has hit the ground running since making the same move in August, said "hopefully he settles right in."

"He's a good guy, he'll get his head straight down and into the team."

The England captain, who spent the first few months living in a hotel in Munich but has since moved with his family to a villa on the city's outskirts, told reporters he was "slowly but surely getting into a nice routine."

"This is our home now. We want to make it as special as possible, not just for me but for my wife as well."

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said he expected Dier to feature in the club's next match, at home to Werder Bremen on January 21.

"From his personality, his professionalism, his character, his experience, he'll be a worthy addition to our defence," said Tuchel.

Mentions
FootballKane HarryDier EricBayern MunichTottenhamHoffenheimWerder BremenBundesliga
Related Articles
Eric Dier joins Bayern Munich on short-term deal after decade at Tottenham
Thomas Tuchel confirms Spurs defender Eric Dier set to sign for Bayern Munich
Bayern bank on Kane for winning restart against Hoffenheim as Bundesliga returns
Show more
Football
Sean Dyche baffled by Everton's 'peculiar' lack of penalties
Vincent Kompany left frustrated by controversial Luton equaliser
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund seal Maatsen loan, Juventus keen on Henderson
Updated
Football Tracker: Hosts Ivory Coast get AFCON underway as Premier League returns
Updated
Manager Postecoglou plays up Tottenham's title prospects ahead of United clash
Luton leave it late to rescue point against relegation rivals Burnley
Musiala nets brace as Bayern return from winter break with win over Hoffenheim
Qatar begin Asian Cup defence with comfortable win over Lebanon
Updated
A Lions' battle and the Sahel derby: A guide to AFCON's most competitive rivalries
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund seal Maatsen loan, Juventus keen on Henderson
Disgusted Ronnie O'Sullivan slams Masters venue Alexandra Palace as 'filthy'
O'Sullivan battles back to beat Hawkins and book Masters semi-final spot, Murphy awaits
Football Tracker: Hosts Ivory Coast get AFCON underway as Premier League returns

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings