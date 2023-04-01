Harry Kane 'really happy' former teammate Eric Dier made Bayern Munich move

Kane and Dier spent many seasons together at Tottenham

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane (30) said he was "really happy" to be reunited with former Tottenham teammate Eric Dier (29), who has signed with the German club.

Speaking after scoring a goal - his 22nd league strike of the season in just 16 games - in Bayern's 3-0 win over Hoffenheim, Kane promised to help his former Spurs and England teammate settle in.

"I've known Eric for a long time, played with him for a long time, and I know what a great player he can be for us," Kane said.

"He's obviously really happy and excited and we're happy to have him."

Dier signed with the German champions until the summer but the club reportedly have an option for a year's extension.

Dier was not in the match-day squad for Friday's game but watched from the stands.

Kane, who has hit the ground running since making the same move in August, said "hopefully he settles right in."

"He's a good guy, he'll get his head straight down and into the team."

The England captain, who spent the first few months living in a hotel in Munich but has since moved with his family to a villa on the city's outskirts, told reporters he was "slowly but surely getting into a nice routine."

"This is our home now. We want to make it as special as possible, not just for me but for my wife as well."

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said he expected Dier to feature in the club's next match, at home to Werder Bremen on January 21.

"From his personality, his professionalism, his character, his experience, he'll be a worthy addition to our defence," said Tuchel.