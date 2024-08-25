Hollerbach screamer fires Union Berlin to victory over newly-promoted St. Pauli

Union Berlin have now ended up on the losing side in only one of their previous 11 meetings with St. Pauli as Benedict Hollerbach's (23) first-half screamer helped the hosts to a 1-0 victory over the newly-promoted side at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

Having never lost a home league match against a newly promoted side (W7, D3), Union Berlin began on the front foot as Jordan Pefok fired marginally wide of the mark.

The hosts’ one-sided dominance continued as the night unfolded at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, with Lucas Tousart firing two efforts straight at Nikola Vasilj, the latter stinging the palms of the visiting keeper.

Nonetheless, there was nothing to prevent Union from breaking the deadlock in the 34th minute as Hollerbach let loose a rocket of an effort from outside the penalty area that flew into the back of the net, albeit via a slight deflection off a St. Pauli defender.

Pefok nearly doubled the hosts’ lead shortly after, however, Vasilj raced off his goalline to block the American international’s one-on-one effort to make sure his side remained in the game just before half-time.

On course to remain unbeaten in their opening two matches of a Bundesliga campaign for a fourth successive season, Union produced a carbon copy of the first half as they determinedly continued their search for a second goal.

First, Tousart headed over before defender Diogo Leite saw his marauding run forward end with his effort landing only inches over the crossbar.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

After a stunning overhead kick from second-half substitute Adam Dzwigala that flew agonisingly wide, there were no further opportunities for the Bundesliga new boys as Union saw out the match to go undefeated in nine home matches with their opponents.

Meanwhile, St Pauli remain without a victory in the top flight since February 2011 (D1, L13), albeit having spent the last decade navigating a route out of the second tier.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Benedict Hollerbach (Union Berlin)

