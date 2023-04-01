Manuel Neuer signs new Bayern Munich contract at age 37

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Manuel Neuer signs new Bayern Munich contract at age 37
Manuel Neuer signs new Bayern Munich contract at age 37
Manuel Neuer helped Germany to the 2014 World Cup success
Manuel Neuer helped Germany to the 2014 World Cup success
AFP
Experienced Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (37) has signed a new contract keeping him at Bayern Munich until 2025, the Bundesliga champions announced on Tuesday.

Neuer originally joined the Bavarians in 2011 before being named captain six years later.

He returned from 10 months out with a knee injury in October.

"I'm happy to be staying at FC Bayern for another year," Neuer said in a club statement.

"After my long injury, I'm back in full swing.

"It's immense fun for me to be on the pitch with this team," he added.

Neuer has won the Champions League twice and the Bundesliga on 11 occasions with Bayern as well as the 2014 World Cup for Germany.

The keeper's number two Sven Ulreich has also agreed a new deal, aged 35.

Second-placed Bayern trail league leaders Bayer Leverkusen by two points before hosting lowly Union Berlin on Saturday.

In the Champions League, they have already qualified for the last 16 with two group games remaining including Wednesday's home game with Copenhagen.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaNeuer ManuelBayern MunichUlreich Sven
Related Articles
'Even easier to play with Kane than I thought' says Bayern's Musiala
'Emotional' Neuer admits Ter Stegen is Germany number one after Bundesliga return
'I'm the happiest I've ever been after a game,' says Neuer following Bundesliga comeback
Show more
Football
Celtic crash out of Europe with late defeat against Lazio
Shakhtar keep dream of progression alive with tight win over Antwerp
Al Hilal overcome Al-Dawsari's penalty woes to progress in Asian Champions League
Arsenal belong at this level in Champions League, says Arteta ahead of Lens test
NewCo to run top two women's leagues in England from the 2024/25 season
Trials to improve player behaviour, including sin bins, approved by International FA
Turkish bank denies role in alleged swindling of football stars including Arda Turan
Switzerland back manager Murat Yakin despite Euro qualifying struggle
Five star Kawasaki ease into Asian Champions League last 16
Most Read
Ronaldo tells referee to overturn penalty he won in Asian Champions League match
Manager Eddie Howe aims to boost Newcastle's momentum in PSG clash
Ten-man Al Nassr secure spot in Asian Champions League last 16
Girona held by Athletic Bilbao to move level on points at LaLiga summit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings