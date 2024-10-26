Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. RB Leipzig continue fast start to Bundesliga season after defeating Freiburg

RB Leipzig continue fast start to Bundesliga season after defeating Freiburg

Adam Clancy
RB Leipzig continue fast start to Bundesliga season after defeating Freiburg
RB Leipzig continue fast start to Bundesliga season after defeating FreiburgProfimedia
RB Leipzig came from behind to stretch their impressive unbeaten run against SC Freiburg to 12 games, as their 3-1 win at the Red Bull Arena propelled them to the top of the Bundesliga table.

The clash between second and third before today’s play always promised excitement, and both teams squandered good chances inside the opening 11 minutes. First, Lois Openda blazed over after he was put clean through by Benjamin Henrichs, before Junior Adamu dribbled through a number of players only to place the ball wide of the post.

Freiburg were not disheartened by that miss though as just a few minutes later, they scored the first league goal from an opposing team at the Red Bull Arena.

Unsurprisingly, it was top scorer Ritsu Doan who saw his diving header at the far post hit the back of the net, after being picked out by Vincenzo Grifo with a lovely curling cross - his seventh goal contribution in six league matches.

That was surprisingly the only goal before half-time considering the number of chances for both sides, as Lukas Kuble’s free header was saved by Peter Gulacsi, before Freiburg captain Christian Gunter flashed the ball just past the opposite post. 

Benjamin Sesko usually scores early for Leipzig - five of his six goals this season came before half-time - but he saw two powerful headers brilliantly pushed away by Noah Atubolu.

The hosts did equalise immediately in the second half, as Willi Orban netted in consecutive league games for the first time in his career by tapping home a dangerous Henrichs ball.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

 Leipzig then completed the quick turnaround before the hour mark, as Lutsharel Geertruida met Openda’s cross-field pass by side-footing past Atubolu. 

The Belgian - who netted in both league fixtures last season - then got on the scoresheet himself, beautifully rounding Atubolu before tapping into an empty net.

Leipzig remain unbeaten in the league after an impressive victory that sees them leapfrog Bayern Munich to the summit, while Freiburg are still yet to taste victory at the Red Bull Arena, despite taking the lead today.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lois Openda (RB Leipzig)

Check out the match summary here

Mentions
FootballBundesligaFreiburgRB LeipzigLois Openda
Related Articles
RB Leipzig move top of the Bundesliga after routine away victory at Mainz
Bayern Munich bosses pleased with attacking style but top spot in danger
Klopp's 'aura' will boost Red Bull, says RB Leipzig head coach Rose
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Iwobi scores against former club Everton, Leverkusen back in front at Bremen
Updated
Dortmund must get through tough period together, says coach Sahin after latest loss
Brentford stage sensational comeback against 10-man Ipswich in Premier League thriller
Wolves score twice in final minutes to steal a point against Brighton
Evanilson the villain as Bournemouth strike late to steal draw at Villa
Manchester City go top with Haaland strike enough to secure narrow win over Southampton
Stuttgart end famous week with narrow victory over Holstein Kiel
Claude-Maurice nets brace as Augsburg stun Dortmund in comeback victory
Di Lorenzo scores winning goal as Napoli extend lead at top of Serie A against lecce
Most Read
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min likely to miss away trip to Crystal Palace
Football Tracker: Iwobi scores against former club Everton, Leverkusen back in front at Bremen
Nigeria awarded 3-0 win over Libya after airport drama earlier this month
Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior on course to win first Ballon d'Or ahead of Rodri

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings