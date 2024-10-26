RB Leipzig continue fast start to Bundesliga season after defeating Freiburg

RB Leipzig came from behind to stretch their impressive unbeaten run against SC Freiburg to 12 games, as their 3-1 win at the Red Bull Arena propelled them to the top of the Bundesliga table.

The clash between second and third before today’s play always promised excitement, and both teams squandered good chances inside the opening 11 minutes. First, Lois Openda blazed over after he was put clean through by Benjamin Henrichs, before Junior Adamu dribbled through a number of players only to place the ball wide of the post.

Freiburg were not disheartened by that miss though as just a few minutes later, they scored the first league goal from an opposing team at the Red Bull Arena.

Unsurprisingly, it was top scorer Ritsu Doan who saw his diving header at the far post hit the back of the net, after being picked out by Vincenzo Grifo with a lovely curling cross - his seventh goal contribution in six league matches.

That was surprisingly the only goal before half-time considering the number of chances for both sides, as Lukas Kuble’s free header was saved by Peter Gulacsi, before Freiburg captain Christian Gunter flashed the ball just past the opposite post.

Benjamin Sesko usually scores early for Leipzig - five of his six goals this season came before half-time - but he saw two powerful headers brilliantly pushed away by Noah Atubolu.

The hosts did equalise immediately in the second half, as Willi Orban netted in consecutive league games for the first time in his career by tapping home a dangerous Henrichs ball.

Leipzig then completed the quick turnaround before the hour mark, as Lutsharel Geertruida met Openda’s cross-field pass by side-footing past Atubolu.

The Belgian - who netted in both league fixtures last season - then got on the scoresheet himself, beautifully rounding Atubolu before tapping into an empty net.

Leipzig remain unbeaten in the league after an impressive victory that sees them leapfrog Bayern Munich to the summit, while Freiburg are still yet to taste victory at the Red Bull Arena, despite taking the lead today.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lois Openda (RB Leipzig)

