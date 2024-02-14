10-man Bayern Munich woes continue as Ciro Immobile penalty gives Lazio slender advantage

Ciro Immobile converted from the spot to give Lazio a precious lead over 10-man Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) last 16 clash, as the Biancocelesti kept a fifth consecutive home clean sheet to inflict the visitors’ first European defeat in 10 months.

Still reeling from Saturday’s crushing loss against Bundesliga title rivals Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern set out to rediscover a feel-good factor at Stadio Olimpico.

Joshua Kimmich was benched at the weekend but came back into the starting XI here, and while his side-footed effort from the edge of the box flashed wide of the post, it set the tone for a first half littered with chances for the visitors.

Harry Kane turned away in disgust after missing the target from close range with fewer than seven minutes on the clock, but his teammates didn’t fare much better.

Match stats Statsperform

A well-worked free-kick routine saw Leroy Sane miss the upright by inches, before a rapid sequence of one-touch passing created a gilt-edged opportunity for Jamal Musiala, who strained to get his shot away but ultimately cleared the crossbar.

It wasn’t all battening down the hatches for Lazio, who packed their own penalty area and forced Bayern wide for much of the first period, as Luis Alberto threatened with a shot from distance to remind Thomas Tuchel they were more than capable of causing an upset.

A second warning came early in the second half, when Gustav Isaksen was played in over the top before seeing his one-on-one opportunity stifled by the always sturdy Manuel Neuer, but the game’s telling moment was still to unfold.

A high challenge from Dayot Upamecano proved to be the turning point, earning him a red card and granting Lazio a penalty, which Immobile slotted home with clinical composure to blow the two-legged tie wide open.

Immobile reels away after his goal Profimedia

Tuchel will hope key members of his crippling nine-player injury list return to fitness for the second leg in three weeks’ time, as Bayern look to make the last eight for a fifth consecutive season. Lazio, meanwhile, will rock up at the Allianz Arena with renewed belief as they hunt down their first UCL quarter-final appearance since 2000.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Luis Alberto (Lazio)

