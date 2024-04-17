Arsenal set for season-defining Champions League test at Bayern Munich

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Arsenal set for season-defining Champions League test at Bayern Munich
Arsenal set for season-defining Champions League test at Bayern Munich
Arsenal are still in with a chance of two major trophies this season
Arsenal are still in with a chance of two major trophies this season
AFP
Arsenal are preparing for a potentially season-defining Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on Wednesday as familiar doubts simmer over whether they can handle the pressure after their damaging Premier League defeat by Aston Villa.

Sunday's 2-0 loss brought back uncomfortable memories for Mikel Arteta's side, who led the way for most of last season before buckling in the home straight, allowing Manchester City to overtake them.

Long-suffering fans fear the worst again, with City now top of the pile once more and favourites to seal an unprecedented fourth straight top-flight title.

Defeat at the Emirates - Arsenal's first league loss of 2024 - felt all the more galling after Liverpool's shock defeat by Crystal Palace earlier in the day put a huge dent in the Anfield club's title hopes.

Until Sunday's reverse, the Gunners had convinced many that they were the real deal, adding grit to style as they went on a rampaging run of 10 wins in 11 Premier League matches.

The only blip in that sequence was a hard-fought draw at City's Etihad Stadium, which in itself was seen as a sign of progress.

Now Arsenal, who have never won the Champions League, travel to the home of Bayern with little time to lick their wounds, targeting their first semi-final in the competition since 2009.

Arsenal's recent form
Flashscore

Last week's first leg at the Emirates ended 2-2.

Normally, Arteta's team would be clear underdogs against the six-time European champions but Bayern are in an unusual situation - coming to terms with the end of their 11-year stranglehold on the German top flight, dethroned by Bayer Leverkusen.

Bounce back

Declan Rice, hailed as a key cog in Arsenal's strengthened midfield this season, believes the high-profile game is the ideal stage for his side to show their mettle.

"It's the perfect game for a reaction," said the former West Ham player, who moved across London last July.

"We need a reaction on Wednesday night and it is a great chance to show our character and leadership. It's time to go out there and hopefully get into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

"We have to park this to the side now. It's gone, it's a game of football. We've lost but we need to bounce back."

Arsenal were on top against Villa in the early stages but a sloppy second-half performance cost them dear, with substitute Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins scoring late on.

Thousands of dispirited fans flooded out of the stadium before the full-time whistle, fearing Arsenal's push for a first Premier League title since 2004 could have been fatally undermined.

But it is too early to draw definitive conclusions about a team that have looked robust until now, taking four points off both City and Liverpool this season.

Arteta urged his side not to lose heart, shifting the focus to Wednesday's match in Germany.

"We knew that this moment could come," he said. "Now it's about reacting and keep believing and doing what we can."

He added: "If you want to win championships if you want to be there in the Champions League when you have these moments, you have to stand up.

"If not then that means you don't have quality that is very necessary and right now is a big test for us.

"We have a beautiful opportunity, an opportunity that hasn't happened at this club for 14 years to get to the semi-finals of the Champions League, so it cannot come in a better moment."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueArsenalBayern Munich
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Ray Parlour on what Arsenal will be thinking following Aston Villa defeat
Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman to miss Arsenal clash, out for 'several weeks'
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to learn from mistakes in Bayern showdown
Show more
Football
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Three key battles to watch in the second leg
West Ham's Leverkusen challenge boosted by return of Jarrod Bowen
Fallen giants: Asante Kotoko's stunning decline from African powerhouse
Young stars Musiala and Saka duel for spotlight in Champions League clash
Kenya to play World Cup qualifiers against Burundi and Ivory Coast away from home
Lee strike earns Ulsan slender advantage in Asian Champions League semi-final
Brazilian World Cup winner Romario to play for Rio de Janeiro side at 58
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Xabi Alonso waiting for Real Madrid, United planning massive clearout
Bayern Munich boss Tuchel hoping to echo Chelsea run in Arsenal clash
Most Read
Naby Keita suspended and fined for refusing to board team bus for Leverkusen game
Mbappe nets twice to send PSG into Champions League semis amid Barcelona implosion
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid not dwelling on last season's loss at Manchester City
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to seize Champions League chance at Bayern Munich

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings