Bayern must make amends against Man United, warns Freund

Bayern Munich will be out to make amends for their shock 5-1 weekend defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt when they take on Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday, according to sporting director Christoph Freund.

Bayern have already won Group A to secure a last-16 berth while United are bottom and must beat the Bundesliga champions to stand any chance of joining them.

United might have hoped Bayern would be less fired up for the Old Trafford clash, but the debacle against Frankfurt means Thomas Tuchel's side will be wounded and dangerous.

"We head to Manchester with the feeling that we to make amends," Freund told the club's website on Monday. "It's good that we can get straight back to work after a game like the one in Frankfurt and put things right.

"We have to show a reaction on the pitch."

It was Bayern's first defeat in the Bundesliga this season and left them four points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern have 13 points from their five games in Group A and beat United 4-3 at home. United must win and hope Galatasaray and Copenhagen draw their match.

"It's a Champions League game. Manchester United versus Bayern Munich is always special. There's still a lot at stake for United and there'll be a charged atmosphere," Freund said.

"We want to produce a good performance and remain undefeated in the group."