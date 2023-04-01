Bayern's clash with Copenhagen ends goalless keeping United's hopes alive

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry (R) in action against Copenhagen’s Kevin Diks (L)
Bayern Munich’s run of 17 consecutive victories in the UEFA Champions League group stage came to an end, as the VAR controversially denied the Bavarians a late penalty in a goalless draw with FC Copenhagen.

With qualification already secured, Thomas Tuchel made four changes to the Bayern side that defeated FC Koln on Friday, with Alphonso Davies, Raphael Guerreiro, Mathys Tel, and Thomas Muller all introduced to the starting line-up.

It was a landmark evening for Muller, making his 150th Champions League appearance and the German veteran set up the hosts’ first chance, knocking the ball down for Tel, who lashed a shot wide at the far post.

While the pressure may have been off Tuchel’s side, Copenhagen were hoping to take advantage of a 3-3 draw between Galatasaray and Manchester United earlier in the evening, knowing a draw would move them up to second in the group.

Starting lineups
Flashscore

The Danes almost took a sensational lead when Roony Bardghji fired his shot just inches wide of the far post, following some sumptuous link-up play involving Viktor Claesson and Lukas Lerager. Head coach Jacob Neestrup could not hide his frustration, knowing clear-cut opportunities like that could be at a premium.

Down the other end, Kamil Grabara made a superb save at his near post to claw away Mullers’ header after Tel latched onto Konrad Laimer’s enticing delivery. Overall, Neestrup would have been satisfied with his side’s first-half display against a Bayern side gradually increasing the intensity of their play before half-time.

Diogo Goncalves had the first sight of goal after the break for the visitors, and the Portuguese forward’s long-range strike went a whisker wide of the post with Manuel Neuer at full stretch. The visitors were sensing that a shock could be on the cards when Neuer was called into action to parry away Elias Achouri's effort before an uncharacteristically quiet Harry Kane saw his shot palmed over the bar by Grabara.

Copenhagen were looking quite comfortable against the under-par German champions, with Dayot Upamecano heading wide from Joshua Kimmich's corner.

Key match stats
Flashscore

The visitors almost snatched all three points late on, but Neuer made two outstanding saves to keep out Mohamed Elyounoussi's header and his shot on the rebound.

In an extraordinary end to the match, referee Stephanie Frappart pointed to the spot with Peter Ankersen penalised for handling Frans Kratzig's cross. However, after being called to the pitchside monitor, the decision was overturned, much to the bemusement of Tuchel.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

See all the match stats here.

United blow big chance at Galatasaray

Galatasaray came back to draw 3-3
AFP

Earlier in Group A, Manchester United blew a 3-1 lead away at Galatasaray as the Turkish club came back to draw 3-3.

The result was a huge blow to United's chances as they remained rooted to the bottom of Group A but they are not out of the running for progression just yet. Copenhagen's failure to win kept them alive albeit only barely, with a clash with Bayern in their last group match.

Group A standings
Flashscore
