Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Girona score two own goals to help guide Feyenoord to victory in entertaining encounter

Girona score two own goals to help guide Feyenoord to victory in entertaining encounter

Feyenoord's players celebrate after Girona's Yangel Herrera (not seen) scored an own goal
Feyenoord's players celebrate after Girona's Yangel Herrera (not seen) scored an own goalMANAURE QUINTEROAFP
A pair of own goals meant Girona’s first-ever home UEFA Champions League (UCL) match ended in a 3-2 defeat against Feyenoord, who ended a run of three consecutive away defeats against Spanish sides in major European competition.

Both teams suffered demoralising defeats in their UCL opener for very different reasons, but a wet Catalonian afternoon offered the opportunity to wipe the slate clean. Girona controlled the early possession and showed intent, with Viktor Tsygankov jinking into the box before his venomous strike was saved, and the Ukrainian then delivered a corner that culminated in Donny van de Beek heading over the crossbar.

Their first-ever European goal came from another Tsygankov corner in the 19th minute, as Ladislav Krejci’s header was blocked but not cleared, and David Lopez reacted to convert.

Their lead didn’t last long, though, as Yangel Herrera conceded a free-kick and then turned Igor Paixao’s delivery into his own net under pressure from Quinten Timber.

There was further despair for the hosts as Tsygankov departed injured before they went behind.

Having scored his side’s historic goal, Lopez saw his pass cut out by Timber, and Paixao threaded the ball through for Antoni Milambo to take a touch and coolly slide his shot into the net. 

Timber’s industry then earned Feyenoord a penalty when he intercepted Paulo Gazzaniga’s pass to Iván Martín and was fouled by the latter, although Gazzaniga palmed away Ayase Ueda’s spot-kick to keep the deficit at one at half-time.

Girona thought they had drawn level within five minutes of the restart when Van de Beek’s pass was deflected in off David Hancko, but the Dutchman had strayed marginally offside.

In another false dawn, clumsiness from Timon Wellenreuther meant that he conceded a penalty as he dropped Bryan Gil’s cross and brought down Bojan Miovski, but the goalkeeper redeemed himself by saving the striker’s spot-kick and holding his header moments later.

Undeterred, the Blanquivermells finally got their equaliser in the 74th minute as Arnaut Danjuma danced away from men in black and offloaded the ball for Van de Beek to finish.

However, Girona scored their third own goal this campaign five minutes later with Krejci diverting Hancko cross past his own goalkeeper. 

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Wellenreuther then palmed away Cristhian Stuani’s header to ensure Feyenoord earned their first away Champions League win since September 2002 in an absolute classic.

They also left Girona waiting for their first European point and winless in their last six matches across all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Quinten Timber (Feyenoord)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueFeyenoordGironaQuinten Timber
Related Articles
Champions League debutants Girona taking it one game at a time after double injury blow
Wirtz shines as Bayer Leverkusen kick-start campaign with Feyenoord thrashing
Michel proud of Girona's Champions League debut despite last-minute loss to PSG
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Aston Villa hosting Bayern; Real Madrid, Liverpool & Juve all in action
Updated
Lopez urges Girona to keep fighting in Champions League after second loss
Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia
Atletico Madrid hit with stadium sanctions following fan disruptions
Lookman shines as Atalanta make short work of Shakhtar in Champions League
Ten Hag demands Manchester United 'show resilience' in Europa League
Pochettino names first USA squad ahead of international friendlies
Transfer system could collapse as European court rules on Diarra v FIFA
Chelsea's exile to Conference League follows internal turmoil since Champions League win
Most Read
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Football Tracker: Aston Villa hosting Bayern; Real Madrid, Liverpool & Juve all in action
Alcaraz comes back to beat Sinner in thriller to win China Open in Beijing
Pochettino names first USA squad ahead of international friendlies

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings