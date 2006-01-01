Girona score two own goals to help guide Feyenoord to victory in entertaining encounter

Feyenoord's players celebrate after Girona's Yangel Herrera (not seen) scored an own goal

A pair of own goals meant Girona’s first-ever home UEFA Champions League (UCL) match ended in a 3-2 defeat against Feyenoord, who ended a run of three consecutive away defeats against Spanish sides in major European competition.

Both teams suffered demoralising defeats in their UCL opener for very different reasons, but a wet Catalonian afternoon offered the opportunity to wipe the slate clean. Girona controlled the early possession and showed intent, with Viktor Tsygankov jinking into the box before his venomous strike was saved, and the Ukrainian then delivered a corner that culminated in Donny van de Beek heading over the crossbar.

Their first-ever European goal came from another Tsygankov corner in the 19th minute, as Ladislav Krejci’s header was blocked but not cleared, and David Lopez reacted to convert.

Their lead didn’t last long, though, as Yangel Herrera conceded a free-kick and then turned Igor Paixao’s delivery into his own net under pressure from Quinten Timber.

There was further despair for the hosts as Tsygankov departed injured before they went behind.

Having scored his side’s historic goal, Lopez saw his pass cut out by Timber, and Paixao threaded the ball through for Antoni Milambo to take a touch and coolly slide his shot into the net.

Timber’s industry then earned Feyenoord a penalty when he intercepted Paulo Gazzaniga’s pass to Iván Martín and was fouled by the latter, although Gazzaniga palmed away Ayase Ueda’s spot-kick to keep the deficit at one at half-time.

Girona thought they had drawn level within five minutes of the restart when Van de Beek’s pass was deflected in off David Hancko, but the Dutchman had strayed marginally offside.

In another false dawn, clumsiness from Timon Wellenreuther meant that he conceded a penalty as he dropped Bryan Gil’s cross and brought down Bojan Miovski, but the goalkeeper redeemed himself by saving the striker’s spot-kick and holding his header moments later.

Undeterred, the Blanquivermells finally got their equaliser in the 74th minute as Arnaut Danjuma danced away from men in black and offloaded the ball for Van de Beek to finish.

However, Girona scored their third own goal this campaign five minutes later with Krejci diverting Hancko cross past his own goalkeeper.

Wellenreuther then palmed away Cristhian Stuani’s header to ensure Feyenoord earned their first away Champions League win since September 2002 in an absolute classic.

They also left Girona waiting for their first European point and winless in their last six matches across all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Quinten Timber (Feyenoord)

