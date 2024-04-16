'Great season' still possible for Bayern, says Harry Kane ahead of Arsenal clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. 'Great season' still possible for Bayern, says Harry Kane ahead of Arsenal clash
'Great season' still possible for Bayern, says Harry Kane ahead of Arsenal clash
Kane says Bayern Munich set out to win the Champions League every year
Kane says Bayern Munich set out to win the Champions League every year
Profimedia
Striker Harry Kane (30) said on Tuesday that Bayern Munich still have a chance of a "great season" by winning the Champions League, before Wednesday's home quarter-final second leg against Arsenal.

Bayern officially ceded the title to Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, breaking their 11-year streak as champions.

Bayern are now staring at a first trophyless season since 2012.

The England captain, still without a trophy in his career despite an array of stellar personal records, said Champions League glory would give the season a different face.

"It's no secret here that the club sets out to win the Champions League every season," he told reporters.

"You know, from the club's point of view, it will be a failed season if we don't win anything this year because we're expected to win," Kane said, describing it as the "harsh reality of winning and losing."

"We still have the opportunity to turn the season into a great season if we win the Champions League.

"The motivation is still there for us as players. If we can do something special tomorrow night of course that keeps that hope alive."

Bayern and Kane returned from north London after a 2-2 draw at the Emirates. The abolition of the away goal rule means one team needs to win on Wednesday to reach the final four.

Kane moved to Bayern in the summer from Tottenham, Arsenal's north London rivals. He played his entire career at Spurs, having been released from the Gunners academy as a child.

At Tottenham, he scored 14 goals in 19 games against Arsenal, and added another in Bayern's visit last week.

"Maybe it is in the back of my mind that I was released at a young age (by Arsenal) there was a point to prove and I'm the kind of player who has had points to prove throughout my career," he said.

"I don't think that ever leaves you. That will always be in my DNA until I'm retired.

"Now I'm here at Bayern Munich and of course I have history with them (Arsenal) but all I can try and do is help Bayern Munich qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League."

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed Manuel Neuer and Leroy Sane, who missed the weekend's league win over Cologne, would return. Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman will be missing through injury, while Alphonso Davies is suspended.

"We have one decisive match to make the next step in this beautiful competition and we're determined to bring everything to the table," Tuchel said.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueKane HarryBayern MunichArsenal
Related Articles
Harry Kane admits Bayern had to bounce back from Bundesliga failings
How Bayern have historically haunted Arsenal in the Champions League
Same but different as Kane gets ready for North London return with Bayern Munich
Show more
Football
Naby Keita suspended and fined for refusing to board team bus for Leverkusen game
Man City boss Guardiola warns too soon to dream about double treble ahead of last eight tie
EXCLUSIVE: Napoli’s Osimhen urged to consider Arsenal move amid PSG & Chelsea interest
Premier League Player of the Week: Cole Palmer perfect for Chelsea again
Premier League Team of the Week: Man City's stars put on a show
Man Utd speak to Alejandro Garnacho over controversial social media activity
Team of the Week: Wirtz shines for Leverkusen as Palmer and Gordon continue form
Weekend Highlights: The end of Coman's streak and a superb strike from the halfway line
Dele Alli backs Everton to finish strong amid relegation worries
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan calls for World Championship to be moved from Crucible
'Shame' of penalty pantomine spoils big Chelsea win for Mauricio Pochettino
Cole Palmer purrs again as Chelsea put poor Everton to the sword
Rafael Nadal confirms comeback at Barcelona Open with Flavio Cobolli up first

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings