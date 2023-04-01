'It's not even sunk in!' - City's rising star Hamilton elated by debut goal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. 'It's not even sunk in!' - City's rising star Hamilton elated by debut goal
'It's not even sunk in!' - City's rising star Hamilton elated by debut goal
Man City's Micah Hamilton celebrates scoring on his Champions League debut
Man City's Micah Hamilton celebrates scoring on his Champions League debut
Profimedia
Micah Hamilton (20) said he had been left struggling for words following his goalscoring debut for Manchester City in the Champions League.

Once a ball-boy with the English giants, he seized his chance after manager Pep Guardiola made several changes to the team for Wednesday's concluding 'dead' group-stage match away to Crvena Zvezda.

Hamilton opened the scoring in the first half with a fine strike and also secured a late penalty as holders City won 3-2 to end Group G with six wins from six.

"I don't even know what to say," City academy graduate Hamilton told the club's website.

"I started just trying to ease into the game and then the moment came and I just took the opportunity. I didn't know what to do to celebrate!

"It's not even sunk in yet. I'm just taking it all in. It's amazing."

Manchester-born Hamilton joined City at the age of nine.

Injuries delayed his entry into the first team but Hamilton showed his class in Belgrade alongside fellow academy 'graduates' Rico Lewis and Oscar Bobb, the scorer of City's second goal.

"I've played with (Rico) right through the age groups and now to be doing it on the big stage is something mad," said Hamilton.

"And the same with Oscar.

"Two top players. To have them there by my side felt so good.

"The academy system is top at City and especially when you train with the first team day to day, you improve every day. They make you feel comfortable and welcome and I just felt myself on the pitch.

"I'm just going to keep my head down, keep working and hopefully chances will come."

Hamilton and Bobb gave City a 2-0 lead before Hwang In-beom pulled a goal back for Crvena Zvezda.

Kalvin Phillips, making a rare start, restored City's two-goal advantage with an 85th-minute penalty before Aleksandar Katai headed in a late consolation for the hosts.

This was Phillips' first goal for City since his move from Leeds last year.

There has been speculation the England midfielder could leave during the January transfer window, with Guardiola saying: "I don't know what is going to happen. Now he is here. There are a lot of games until the end of January, hopefully he can help us."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueHamilton MicahBobb OscarPhillips KalvinLewis RicoGuardiola PepManchester City
Related Articles
UCL Team of the Week: Top marks for Porto's hero, Bellingham in a class of his own
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Tottenham and Newcastle join Phillips scramble as Real chase Leonardo
Man City through to Champions League knockouts after Young Boys win
Show more
Football
Six shirts worn by Messi at 2022 World Cup sell for millions at auction
Conference League roundup: Dinamo do enough to ensure European run continues
Europa League roundup: Rangers and Sparta both win to send Real Betis to the Conference
Steve Cooper vows to hold his nerve amid Nottingham Forest's dip in form
Ankaragucu president given permanent ban for punching referee in Super Lig
Conference League roundup: Legia secure knockout spot with AZ win, Fenerbahce advance
Europa League roundup: Royale Union SG beat Liverpool but Toulouse edge through
Welch to become Premier League's first female referee for Fulham vs Burnely
Updated
Messi, Mbappe & Haaland named finalists for FIFA Best Men's Player award
UCL Team of the Group Stage: Bellingham the best as veterans make up core of defence
Most Read
Champions League roundup: PSG clinch last-16 spot in dramatic style, Porto go through
Champions League Round of 16: When is the draw and which teams have qualified?
Youthful Manchester City beat Crvena Zvezda to maintain perfect Champions League record
UCL Team of the Week: Top marks for Porto's hero, Bellingham in a class of his own

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings