UCL Team of the Week: Top marks for Porto's hero, Bellingham in a class of his own

Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 is over. That means it's time to select the eleven players who have enchanted us over the past two evenings. Our selection is based on our internal rating system, which takes into account numerous individual match statistics - such as goals, shots on goal, successful passes and tackles won.

Here is our final Team of the Week for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage.

Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Joe Hart (Celtic) - 8.2

Celtic bowed out of the Champions League with their heads held high, celebrating a 2-1 win over Feyenoord on the final matchday. The Scottish record champions also have Joe Hart to thank for that. The experienced Englishman made six saves in his 51st appearance in the competition.

Defence

Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica) - 8.1

Benfica have had a disastrous group stage. The Portuguese champions at least secured third place in Group D with a strong performance in Salzburg. Aursnes impressed with his attacking drive. The Norwegian set up the important goal that made the final score 3-1.

Aursnes' heat map Opta by StatsPerform/AFP

Pepe (FC Porto) - 8.2

FC Porto advanced to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League with a spectacular 5-3 victory. Pepe also got himself on the scoresheet - at the age of 40 years and 290 days. In doing so, he bettered his own record!

Natan (Napoli) - 8.2

Natan (22) has already left his mark in his debut season in European football. In Napoli's home win over Braga, the Brazilian intercepted two opposition passes and also set up Victor Osimhen's goal to make it 2-0.

Samuel Lino (Atletico Madrid) - 9

After a convincing loan year at Valencia, Samuel Lino has finally established himself in the Atletico Madrid starting eleven in 2023/24. The full-back plays a central role in the Rojiblancos' system. Samuel was directly involved in both goals in Atletico's 2-0 win over Lazio.

Samuel Lino scored the goal to make it 2-0 Profimedia

Midfield

Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) - 8.1

Pep Guardiola rotated his midfield in the difficult away game against Crvena Zvezda - which also gave Kalvin Phillips the chance to prove himself on the big stage. The England international has had very limited minutes at Manchester City since his move from Leeds. However, he achieved a pass rate of 91.5 per cent and converted the decisive penalty in stoppage time to make the final score 3-2.

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) - 8.6

Dani Ceballos (27) also benefited from a reshuffle. The Spaniard made his ninth competitive appearance of the season for Union Berlin. Ceballos cut a fine figure in the 3-2 win, scoring the decisive goal in the closing stages and setting up three further shots on goal.

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) - 8.6

Jude Bellingham remains a phenomenon. At just 20 years of age, the Englishman is making his mark on Madrid in every game. Against Union Berlin, he impressed with a pass rate of 93.4 per cent. Bellingham is the only player to have been nominated three times in our Champions League Team of the Week.

Attack

Angel di Maria (Benfica) - 9.1

Even at 35, Angel di Maria remains simply world-class. In Benfica's 3-1 win over Salzburg, the Argentinian swung a corner kick directly into the net. He also set up the goal that made it 2-1 at the interval - his 40th assist in Europe's top flight!

Joselu (Real Madrid) - 8.3

Joselu scored a brace against Union Berlin and played a key role in Real's sixth win in six matches. The 33-year-old is a real late bloomer.

Joselu was almost unstoppable against Union Berlin. Profimedia

Galeno (FC Porto) - 10

Galeno (26) was the outstanding man in the first match against Shakhtar Donetsk. Back then, he scored two goals and provided one assist. The Brazilian stepped up a gear again in the second. On Wednesday, he scored two goals and provided two assists. He deservedly gets top marks for his performance - no other player managed that in the group stages this season.