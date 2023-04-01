Juan Cuadrado returns for Inter Milan's Champions League game with Benfica

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Juan Cuadrado returns for Inter Milan's Champions League game with Benfica
Juan Cuadrado returns for Inter Milan's Champions League game with Benfica
Cuadrado in action with Inter
Cuadrado in action with Inter
Profimedia
Juan Cuadrado (35) will be available for Inter Milan's Champions League tie with Benfica after missing the last four games through injury, manager Simone Inzaghi said on Monday.

The Colombian winger missed Inter's opening game in the Champions League, a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad, along with the last three Serie A games, but will be in the squad to face Benfica on Tuesday.

"He trained today. He had a tendinitis problem and returned to the group after two days of training separately. He has worked well and is included in the squad," Inzaghi told reporters.

"Then we'll see if he plays from the beginning. He is a very important player and I'm counting on him for the next games."

Inzaghi also gave an update on Stefano Sensi and Davide Frattesi, both out with muscle strains. Frattesi missed Saturday's 4-0 win at Salernitana while Sensi has not played since August.

"Neither player is available for tomorrow. Sensi we will have back after the international break," Inzaghi said.

"For Frattesi we are evaluating to see if he can be available for Bologna (on Saturday). There was some hope for Benfica but we preferred not to risk him."

Inter defeated Benfica 5-3 on aggregate at the quarter-final stage of last season's competition, on their journey to the final, and Inzaghi is expecting another tough contest.

Group D standings in the Champions League
Flashscore

"They are a great team. They changed a few players, they have a new goalkeeper (Anatoliy Trubin) and they also have Angel Di Maria.

"They may have more quality but the principles of their game have remained the same. We know we will have to play a very intense game."

In their respective domestic leagues, both Inter and Benfica have won six out of seven games, but both failed to win their opening group game in the Champions League with Benfica losing at home to Red Bull Salzburg.

Inter host Benfica at the San Siro in the Group D game.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueBenficaInterCuadrado Juan
Related Articles
Lautaro spares Inter's blushes as Sociedad silenced in captivating Group D opener
Tough challenge for Inter to repeat last year's 'wonderful ride' to CL final, Inzaghi says
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Serie A action underway, Chelsea desperate for win at Fulham
Updated
Andersson to step down as coach of Sweden if they fail to reach Euro 2024
Former England and Manchester City striker Francis Lee dies at the age of 79
OPINION: Is it time the Premier League turned to referees from abroad?
UEFA introduce minimum standards framework for women's national teams
No change in Osimhen's attitude at Napoli, says club captain Di Lorenzo
Manchester United's Antony set for possible Galatasaray return, says Ten Hag
'I was a mess' - David Beckham reveals pain of 1998 World Cup red card
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper piles the pressure on referees' body
Most Read
Ajax match abandoned after opposition goalkeeper knocked out and resuscitated on pitch
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Pochettino admits Chelsea's Ben Chilwell out for Fulham game
South Africa wing Makazole Mapimpi ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings