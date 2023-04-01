KI Klaksvik become first Faroese team to play in group stages of a European competition

  4. KI Klaksvik become first Faroese team to play in group stages of a European competition
Klaksvik's team that beat Hacken on penalties
Klaksvik's team that beat Hacken on penalties
KI Klaksvik became the first team from the Faroe Islands to qualify for the group stage of a European competition when they beat Swedish champions BK Hacken on penalties on Wednesday.

After an aggregate score of 3-3, Klaksvik beat Hacken 4-3 in the shootout in Gothenburg to advance to the third qualifying round of the Champions League, securing them at least a place in the group stage of Europe's third-tier Conference League.

"Tears. Tears of joy," the club said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. "What a team. What a club. What a town. What a story. Amazing support."

With a population of just over 5,000 people, the town of Klaksvik last month celebrated their club's shock triumph over Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in the previous round, when they won the away leg 3-0.

Klaksvik will play Norwegian side Molde FK in the next round.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

