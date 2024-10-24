Leipzig's Xavi Simons to miss 'several weeks' with injury

Simons could be out until next year

RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons (21) is set to miss "several weeks" with an ankle injury he picked up in this week's 1-0 Champions League loss to Liverpool, the German club said on Thursday.

German media reported Simons, who was loaned out by parent club Paris Saint-Germain to Leipzig for a second-straight season, could be out until the new year.

He was subbed off after 73 minutes during the match and needed to be helped from the field by two members of Leipzig's coaching staff.

"Unfortunately, Xavi suffered a ligament injury in his left ankle in yesterday's Champions League match against Liverpool and will be out of action for several weeks," Leipzig said in a statement.

"The method of treatment is still to be decided," they added.

Leipzig coach Marco Rose said after the game "he took a knock, he's in a fair bit of pain."

Simons, who scored the opener for the Netherlands in their 2-1 loss to England in the Euro 2024 semi-finals, has two goals and an assist in seven league games.

Leipzig, who have the same number of points as leaders Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table but sit second on goal difference, host third-placed Freiburg on Saturday.