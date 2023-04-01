Rangers left with work to do against PSV to reach Champions League

Rangers left with work to do against PSV to reach Champions League

Rangers left themselves with plenty to do if they are to qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stages for the second consecutive season after playing out a chaotic 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox.

In a repeat of last year's UCL play-off encounter, Rangers and PSV reconvened for a place in the UCL group stage.

Rangers ran out 3-2 winners on aggregate the last time the two sides met and were no doubt full of confidence heading into this one having not lost a game at Ibrox since November when Michael Beale first took the reins.

The back-and-forth start to the contest was narrowly edged by the visitors who carved out the best chance of the opening half-hour through a counter-attack culminating in a powerful Johan Bakayoko strike stinging the palms of Jack Butland.

Rangers took the lead completely against the run of play at the end of the first half courtesy of an Ibrahim Sangare mistake that allowed Abdallah Sima to score his second goal for the club, curling a superb effort into the top corner to make it 1-0 at HT.

The Gers came flying out of the blocks following the restart and came within inches of doubling their lead when James Tavernier's effort was somehow turned round the post by an incredible Walter Benítez save.

Unbeaten in their last 22 matches, PSV reminded the hosts they were still very much in the game throughout the second half, with Ismael Saibari and Joey Veerman going close before the hour mark.

Match stats Flashscore

Undeterred, the visitors eventually drew level in the 61st minute when Sangaré made up for his earlier mistake by powering an effort into the bottom corner after getting on the end of Bakayoko’s clever pull-back.

Mirroring the first half, PSV went to sleep defensively once again during the closing stages, this time it was enough to get caught on a devastating counter-attack that resulted in a sensational Cyriel Dessers pass being swept into the bottom corner by substitute Rabbi Matondo.

Player ratings Flashscore

However, the home fans' celebrations were short-lived as the dangerous Luuk de Jong rose highest at a corner to level the scores at 2-2.

With the scoreline tantalisingly poised going into the final five minutes, both sides pushed for a late winner, but Danilo missed a glorious opportunity at the death to give Rangers a slender lead to take to the Philips Stadium.

Instead, the match finished level, meaning Beale's side need a repeat of last year’s win to secure UCL football for another season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Todd Cantwell (Rangers)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore