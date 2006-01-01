Advertisement
Turkish pair Akturkoglu and Kokcu help Benfica to win over Crvena zvezda

Benfica's Orkun Kokcu (l) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal
Benfica's Orkun Kokcu (l) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal
Turkish pair Kerem Akturkoglu (25) and Orkun Kokcu (23) each scored a goal as Benfica beat Crvena zvezda 2-1 in their opening fixture of the new Champions League season on Thursday night.

It was 40 years ago to the very day when Red Star Belgrade hosted Benfica in a European Cup first-round first-leg tie, winning 3-2 before the Lisbon outfit later won the second leg 2-0.

A fervent atmosphere greeted Vladan Milojevic’s players, which was momentarily paused when the visitors broke the deadlock early on.

The two-time European champions struck in the ninth minute when Kerem Akturkoglu ghosted past Rade Krunic at the far post to prod home Alexander Bah’s deflected cross from point-blank range.

Ángel Di Maria played a huge role in the goal to feed Bah through on the right-hand side.

Undeterred, the Serbian champions broke forward immediately, with Rade Krunic looking to right the wrongs of his defensive lapse, expertly manoeuvring past Florentino Luis in the box before firing straight at Anatoliy Trubin.

However, the small pocket of travelling supporters inside the Rajko Mitic Stadium had another goal to cheer just a minute shy of the half-hour mark, when Orkun Kokcu’s central free-kick from just outside the box flew past a motionless Omri Glazer.

It did not all go to plan for Bruno Lage’s side though, with Bah forced off injured and replaced by Issa Kabore before the break.

Crvena zvezda came out with renewed vigour after the break without truly testing Trubin. Nevertheless, Timi Max Elsnik's set pieces were causing the Benfica backline a few issues, with Nasser Djiga not quite able to divert the Slovenian's corner goalwards.

In truth, the second half lacked the free-flowing intensity of the first, with neither side able to muster a shot on target heading into the final 15 minutes following the restart.

Key stats
Key statsOpta by StatsPerform

The onus was with the hosts though, who were kept at bay by an Aguias defence masterfully managed by captain Nicolas Otamendi.

Di Maria looked to put the result beyond any doubt, but the veteran Argentine saw his speculative effort loop over the bar.

However, just when Benfica looked to be coasting towards the full-time whistle, the hosts managed to halve the deficit as a reward for their second-half endeavour.

Cherif Ndiaye’s brilliantly crafted assist was superbly latched onto by Felicio Milson, who applied a clinical close-range finish.

It proved to be too little too late though, with Benfica having now lost only three of their previous 18 away Champions League fixtures.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Orkun Kokcu (Benfica)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballBenficaCrvena zvezdaChampions League
