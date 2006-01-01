Advertisement
  4. Two Polish referees removed from Champions League duty

Two Polish referees removed from Champions League duty

Bartosz Frankowski, left, was seen taking a road sign
Bartosz Frankowski, left, was seen taking a road signReuters
Two Polish referees will not be involved in the Champions League game between Dynamo Kyiv and Rangers after the Polish FA (PZPN) said on Tuesday that it was investigating reports of improper behaviour.

Bartosz Frankowski was appointed as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the third qualifying round first-leg game in Lublin, Poland on Tuesday, with compatriot Tomasz Musial acting as assistant, but they have now been replaced by UEFA.

"The College of Referees of the Polish FA will carry out a detailed analysis of the situation in connection with reports of improper behaviour of two Ekstraklasa referees who were supposed to work on the Champions League qualifying match between Dynamo Kyiv and Rangers," a PZPN statement said.

Polish media reported that the two officials were seen carrying a road sign down a street in Lublin, and after police checked their alcohol levels they were taken to a sobering-up room in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The pair have been replaced by two other Polish referees for the game which is taking place in Poland due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Follow the game summary with Flashscore.

