Barcelona to face Man City in Women's Champions League group stage

Fridolina Rolfo, Aitana Bonmati, and Caroline Graham Hansen will be part of the Barcelona squad

Defending champions Barcelona will face Women's Super League runners-up Manchester City in the Champions League group stage after the draw was made in Nyon on Friday.

Barcelona, who have won the competition three times in the last four editions, will also take on Austrian side St Polten and Sweden's Hammarby in the group stage, which begins on October 8th and ends on December 18th.

Last season's runners-up and record eight-times winners Lyon were drawn with twice winners Wolfsburg, as well as AS Roma and debutants Galatasaray.

WSL champions Chelsea will face Real Madrid, FC Twente and Celtic, while 2007 winners Arsenal are in Group C with Bayern Munich, Juventus and Norway's Valerenga.

The final will be held at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon next year.

GROUP STAGE DRAW

GROUP A

Lyon

Wolfsburg

AS Roma

Galatasaray

GROUP B

Chelsea

Real Madrid

FC Twente

Celtic

GROUP C

Bayern Munich

Arsenal

Juventus

Valerenga

GROUP D

Barcelona

Manchester City

St Polten

Hammarby