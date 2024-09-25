Barcelona to face Man City in Women's Champions League group stage

Barcelona, who have won the competition three times in the last four editions, will also take on Austrian side St Polten and Sweden's Hammarby in the group stage, which begins on October 8th and ends on December 18th.
Last season's runners-up and record eight-times winners Lyon were drawn with twice winners Wolfsburg, as well as AS Roma and debutants Galatasaray.
WSL champions Chelsea will face Real Madrid, FC Twente and Celtic, while 2007 winners Arsenal are in Group C with Bayern Munich, Juventus and Norway's Valerenga.
The final will be held at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon next year.
GROUP STAGE DRAW
GROUP A
Lyon
Wolfsburg
AS Roma
Galatasaray
GROUP B
Chelsea
Real Madrid
FC Twente
Celtic
GROUP C
Bayern Munich
Arsenal
Juventus
Valerenga
GROUP D
Barcelona
St Polten
Hammarby