Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League Women
  4. Barcelona to face Man City in Women's Champions League group stage

Barcelona to face Man City in Women's Champions League group stage

Fridolina Rolfo, Aitana Bonmati, and Caroline Graham Hansen will be part of the Barcelona squad
Fridolina Rolfo, Aitana Bonmati, and Caroline Graham Hansen will be part of the Barcelona squadJoan Valls / Urbanandsport / NurPhoto via AFP
Defending champions Barcelona will face Women's Super League runners-up Manchester City in the Champions League group stage after the draw was made in Nyon on Friday.

Barcelona, who have won the competition three times in the last four editions, will also take on Austrian side St Polten and Sweden's Hammarby in the group stage, which begins on October 8th and ends on December 18th.

Last season's runners-up and record eight-times winners Lyon were drawn with twice winners Wolfsburg, as well as AS Roma and debutants Galatasaray.

WSL champions Chelsea will face Real Madrid, FC Twente and Celtic, while 2007 winners Arsenal are in Group C with Bayern Munich, Juventus and Norway's Valerenga.

The final will be held at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon next year.

GROUP STAGE DRAW

GROUP A

Lyon

Wolfsburg

AS Roma

Galatasaray

GROUP B

Chelsea

Real Madrid

FC Twente

Celtic

GROUP C

Bayern Munich

Arsenal

Juventus

Valerenga

GROUP D

Barcelona

Manchester City

St Polten

Hammarby

Mentions
FootballChampions League WomenBarcelona WManchester City WSt. Polten WBayern Munich WGalatasaray WReal Madrid WWolfsburg WTwente WValerenga WJuventus WArsenal WChelsea WAS Roma WCeltic WLyon WHammarby W
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Anderlecht's Ashimeru on Kompany's influence, playing for Addo & his new hairstyle
Newcastle CEO Darren Eales to step down after cancer diagnosis
Arne Slot reveals Alisson ready to return for Liverpool against Wolves
Show more
Football
Zamalek win African Super Cup after edging Cairo rivals Al Ahly on penalties
Mallorca move up into LaLiga's top four with win away at Valladolid
Brilliant Barcola stars as Paris Saint-Germain defeat Rennes in Ligue 1
First-half blitz sees AC Milan record win at home against Lecce
Dortmund come from behind to snatch Bundesliga win from struggling Bochum
Muritala stars as Sparta Prague are stunned at home by Sigma Olomouc
FIFA to reveal venues for 2025 Club World Cup in the USA
Auxerre get back to winning ways in style with Brest battering in Ligue 1
Canada legend Sinclair announces retirement from professional football
Juventus post 199 million euro loss for 2023/24 financial year
Most Read
Victor Osimhen shines as Galatasaray start Europa League charge with victory over PAOK
Arsenal boss Arteta still 'loves' Guardiola despite fiery clash with City
Napoli thrash Palermo to advance to Coppa Italia last 16 as McTominay gets on scoresheet
Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings