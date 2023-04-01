Coventry condemn racist abuse of Dabo after Championship playoff final loss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Championship
  4. Coventry condemn racist abuse of Dabo after Championship playoff final loss
Coventry condemn racist abuse of Dabo after Championship playoff final loss
Coventry City's Fankaty Dabo in action with Luton Town's Fred Onyedinma
Coventry City's Fankaty Dabo in action with Luton Town's Fred Onyedinma
Reuters
Coventry City have condemned the "abhorrent" racist messages directed at Fankaty Dabo (27) in the wake of their Championship playoff final loss to Luton Town after the right-back missed the decisive penalty in the shootout at Wembley Stadium.

Dabo stepped up to take his side's sixth penalty of the shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time and blazed his spot kick over the bar to hand the victory to Luton, who claimed promotion to the Premier League at Coventry's expense.

"The messages sent to Fankaty were disgusting and there is no place for any person who sent such vile abuse at any of our games, and social media is not a hiding place to make these comments," Coventry's owner Doug King said on Tuesday.

"The club and our partners would support Fankaty, and we will not hesitate in taking action against those people found to have done this.

"Coventry is a tolerant and multi-cultural city that we are proud to represent, and there is no place any form of racism or discrimination in person or on social media."

Coventry said they will work with police, the English Football League and the Professional Footballers' Association to ban and prosecute individuals responsible for racist messages.

Mentions
Dabo FankatyLutonCoventryFootballChampionshipPremier League
Related Articles
Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu could make history as part of long journey with Luton Town
Luton Town celebrate Premier League promotion with victory parade
Luton complete fairytale rise from dark days of fifth tier to Premier League
Show more
Football
Pep Guardiola named Manager of the Year by LMA and Premier League
Manchester United striker Anthony Martial out of FA Cup final through hamstring injury
Mauro Icardi nets twice as Galatasaray clinch 23rd Turkish league title
Updated
Barcelona slim favourites for Champions League but Wolfsburg have history on their side
Dutch forward Quincy Promes prosecuted for drug trafficking
Roma must fight history to beat favourites Sevilla, says Mourinho
Europa League kings Sevilla target seventh title against Mourinho's Roma
Juventus reaches settlement in salary case with no further point deductions
Updated
No rest for Pochettino as Chelsea face crucial summer
Transfer News LIVE: Summer speculation begins as football season finishes
Most Read
Maguire has decision to make about Man United future, says Ten Hag
Juventus reaches settlement in salary case with no further point deductions
Tennis Tracker: Hanfmann wins five-hour epic as Medvedev shocked by Seyboth Wild
Luton Town celebrate Premier League promotion with victory parade