Millwall owner John Berylson dies in car crash in US

John Berylson at The Den
John Berylson at The Den
Action Images - Tony O'Brien
John Berylson, the owner and chairman of English Football League side Millwall, died from injuries he sustained in a car crash, US media reported on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, Berylson died in a Tuesday car crash in Falmouth, Massachusetts. The Falmouth Police Department did not respond to a voicemail left by Reuters seeking confirmation of the reports.

The Massachusetts State Police, who assisted Falmouth police as an adjacent unit in a Tuesday morning incident, did say a car careered off the road and slammed into a tree but were not able to disclose the name of the driver.

English second-tier side Millwall said in a statement that Berylson, who was also the CEO of private equity firm Chestnut Hill Ventures LLC, died on Tuesday morning in a "tragic accident", but did not provide details. Berylson was 70 years old.

"John's sudden and tragic passing will unquestionably impact all those who were fortunate to have known him," Millwall said in a statement. "He was a truly great man, incredibly devoted to his family, and a person of such remarkable generosity, warmth, and kindness."

English Football League Chief Executive Trevor Birch said the league was saddened to hear of Berylson's death and offered his condolences to the late owner's family and everyone connected to Millwall.

"Since 2006, John has been a much loved owner and chairman at Millwall who provided unwavering support and stewardship during that time. He will be sorely missed," said Birch.

