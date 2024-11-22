Advertisement
Former US goalkeeper Tim Howard criticises Christian Pulisic's "Trump dance" after scoring

Søren Jakobsen
Howard doesn't buy Pulisic's excuse
Tim Nwachukwu / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
AC Milan's goal-scoring American, Christian Pulisic (26), scored the first goal as USA beat Jamaica 4-2 in the CONCACAF Nations League the other day. But it wasn't the goal, but the celebration that made headlines afterwards with former national team goalkeeper Tim Howard (45) calling the act "stupid".

After the goal, Pulisic chose to celebrate with the so-called 'Trump dance', which has gone viral recently after Donald Trump was re-elected as US President. A form of boogie dancing that the future president has been seen doing earlier in his election tour.

After the game, Pulisic, who is having a great season for Milan, was asked about the celebration and he defended it by claiming that there was nothing political in it, but that it was just an imitation of what he had seen on the internet, where other American athletes have recently used it.

"It's not a political dance. It was just for fun. I saw a lot of people doing it and I thought it was fun, so I enjoyed it. At least I hope other people did," he told the media.

But former USA goalkeeper Tim Howard, who played in goal for Manchester United and Everton, isn't letting Pulisic off the hook that easily. He believes that such a celebration is a show of support for someone who he believes is "racist".

"It's stupid to do a dance imitating Donald Trump," Howard said according to The Athletic.

"Why? Because, whether it's the President of the United States or my neighbour down the street, I would never show support for someone who I think is racist. I wouldn't glorify it. I wouldn't do it for anything in any context."

He also believes that the US Federation needs to do more to educate its players that what they do on the field has consequences.

Howard, who made 121 caps for the USA, doesn't buy Pulisic's explanation that there was nothing political about it either.

Howard's final seasons
Flashscore

"That explanation doesn't hold water. You're political on one side or the other. It's fine if you have the courage to demonstrate it publicly, but at least admit it," says Howard, whose father is African American.

He elaborated by saying that he has several friends who are very rich but have sold "their souls" to protect their wealth.

Mentions
FootballChristian PulisicTim HowardUSAJamaicaCONCACAF Nations League
